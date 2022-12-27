Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Adds Holiday Update

Before rushing off for the holidays, Netmarble dropped an update into Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds to do some celebrating of its own. The shorthand to this is that they have turned Evermore into its own winter wonderland as the entire area has been covered in snow for you to get some holiday cheer, as well as some holiday-themed activities and items. Opening up a special chapter called The Wishing Tree Episode, you'll be able to explore a few new additions, such as a cake-eating contest, a special Power Up Event, daily login bonuses, and a brand new dungeon to check out. Not to mention some new accessories to add to your character. We got the details for you below.

Players can don the new Silent Night Outfit & Hat or jump on Rudy, a new mount inspired by a certain red-nosed reindeer. Two new familiars also join the celebrations in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds; water element familiar Sage Raindeer and fire element familiar Dururu. Additionally, the new Progress Reports lets players check out their Combat Power trends at a glance. To celebrate this latest game update, players will have the opportunity to participate in additional limited-time events for special rewards:

Platypaws's Cake Eating Contest : Players can earn event entry tickets by completing missions and use them in the minigame event, where they must clear their plates within the allotted time for a chance at rewards including a Wishing Tree Hat costume and Bound Territe.

Dururu Power Up Event: Players can earn Jelly Bottles and additional 4★ Dururu familiars for obtaining, powering up, and awakening the Episode Familiar Dururu.

Winter Holiday Check-In: Players can receive an abundance of rewards, including a Winter Holiday 6★ Toy Selection Chest and the Cute Red Hat Costume, for checking in to the game for 14 days.