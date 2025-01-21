Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Ninja Five-O

Ninja Five-O Returns To Modern Consoles This February

Konami is bringing back Ninja Five-O for modern gamers, as players will get to experience the original GameBoy Advance title

Article Summary Konami revives Ninja Five-O for PC, Switch, and PlayStation on Feb 25.

Experience classic arcade action as a detective-turned-ninja.

Engage in epic battles using shuriken throws and grapple hooks.

Features include Time Trial Mode and a handy rewind function.

Konami has announced they're bringing back one of their popular retro titles from the Game Boy Advance, as Ninja Five-O is making a glorious return. The game was originally released back in 2003, offering up a classic arcade action platformer experience as you play a detective-turned-ninja trying to rid the city of masked gangsters. At the time it was released, it got a lot of praise for being retro in design and modern in gameplay. Now, that experience will arrive for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles, as they have given it a bit of spit-shine while keeping the core elements. Enjoy the trailer above as it will be released digitally on February 25.

Ninja Five-O

Ninja Five-O entrenches players into the epic and ruthless voyage of Joe Osugi, a detective in Zipangu City determined to rid the streets of a vicious terrorist organization influenced by mythical masks. Players utilize his wide variety of masterful ninja skills to uphold justice by solving treacherous crimes such as bank heists and hijackings. bank robberies, and more. Use unique Ninjutsu moves from sword strikes to grapple hooks and protect the city of Zipang. Be prepared to brawl and take down the evil Mad Mask bosses. Players will be able to experience key features such as Time Trial Mode, progression saves/loads, and rewind features. The game includes:

Ninjutsu, attack moves conducted by Ninja Five-O. A few examples provided below but many more are present in the game. Shuriken throw Sword strike Grapple hook

Time Trial Mode, already cleared stage can be replayed in this timed mode. Each state will have a time target, where the objective is try to clear the stage before the allotted time is up.

Same game (progression) at any time

Rewind feature: rewind game for a short time (5 seconds max)

