Nintendo Surprises Everyone With Pac-Man 99 Announcement

Nintendo decided to surprise everyone this evening with a new online game as they'll be releasing Pac-Man 99 on April 7th. In partnership with Bandai Namco, the game will operate much like Tetris 99 does and Mario 35 did, as players will be competing on their own maze filled with pellets, fruit, and the familiar ghosts, as well as other bonus items that will aid you in being able to continue through the game. The object is to be the last Pac-Man standing as others will try to bombard you with traps and issues that will knock you out of the game. You can read more about the game below as it will launch tomorrow at 6pm PT.

A 99-player online Pac-Man battle royale! 40 years after the classic Pac-phenomenon rocked the gaming world, Pac-Man is back in a new 99-man battle royale. Get back in the maze and chase down the iconic ghosts. Who will be the last Pac-Man standing? Switch between eight different strategies and send Jammer Pac-Man to get in your opponents' way! Eat a Power Pellets to turn the ghosts blue and make them vulnerable. Eat them to send Jammer Pac-Man to your opponents! The more ghosts you eat, the more Jammers you'll send!

Eat a Ghost Train for a huge comeback!

Gain the upper hand by switching between eight different preset strategies: speed up, send extra Jammers, and more. Switching at just the right moment could give you an edge over your rivals! Make the game look like your favorite NAMCO classics! You can purchase downloadable custom themes based on Xevious, GALAGA, Dig Dug, and more to change the look of the game.

There are twenty different classic themes in all! Plus, they do more than change the graphics! Check out the sounds too!

Which classic NAMCO title is the one for you?