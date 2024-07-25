Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: moon studios., No Rest For The Wicked

No Rest For The Wicked Releases The Crucible Update

No Rest For The Wicked has a ton of new content available right now, as The Crucible Update was released earlier this morning

Developer Moon Studios and Private Division have released a brand new update for No Rest for the Wicked, as you can download The Crucible Update today. The shorthand to this content is that you can play through a new challenge that will test even the greatest of skilled Cerim, as you'll encounter new enemies and perils that will test your patience and valor. You'll also see performance fixes, quality-of-life improvements, content additions, and more to discover on your own. The update is free and available now for anyone who is playing in Early Access right now, and you can read the full patch notes on Steam.

No Rest for the Wicked – The Crucible Update

The Crucible has been revamped with a new roguelite and new boon system known as "Echos." Nearly doubled in size from the previous version, as well as additional art themes for all Crucible rooms, players will experience a whole new level of deeper randomization. And now the Crucible will also be unlocked earlier for players to experience it from reaching Sacrament.

New Fungal Enemy Faction: Featuring new enemy types known as the "Gloam," with all new behaviors to adapt to in combat.

Featuring new enemy types known as the "Gloam," with all new behaviors to adapt to in combat. New Item Category: Exceptional Items have been added to the game. This is a whole new level of enhancement that will allow players to further improve their weapons from the Crucible and carry over into the rest of the game.

Exceptional Items have been added to the game. This is a whole new level of enhancement that will allow players to further improve their weapons from the Crucible and carry over into the rest of the game. More Visceral Combat: Combat has always been at the core of No Rest for the Wicked, and with the Crucible update, players will experience many improvements that bring variety and freshness to how battles will play out. Players can now rip, tear, shatter, and shred opponents! These effects are not just visual; players can utilize these effects and abilities to overcome the treacherous difficulty found in the depths of the Crucible.

Combat has always been at the core of No Rest for the Wicked, and with the Crucible update, players will experience many improvements that bring variety and freshness to how battles will play out. Players can now rip, tear, shatter, and shred opponents! These effects are not just visual; players can utilize these effects and abilities to overcome the treacherous difficulty found in the depths of the Crucible. Stray Animals: Not everything found in the game is trying to kill you – players will find new stray animals in Sacrament to interact with. Take a break to pet these cute creatures along your journey.

Not everything found in the game is trying to kill you – players will find new stray animals in Sacrament to interact with. Take a break to pet these cute creatures along your journey. More to Explore: Previous areas and regions like the Black Trench and the Nameless Pass have received revisions, providing exciting new paths and extending these areas. This update provides more for players to seek out and explore.

Previous areas and regions like the Black Trench and the Nameless Pass have received revisions, providing exciting new paths and extending these areas. This update provides more for players to seek out and explore. Steam Deck Verified & QOL Improvements: This update includes multiple bug fixes, several performance enhancements, and tweaks that will improve players' gameplay, resulting in a smoother and more optimized experience. Additionally, the game is now officially Steam Deck Verified for players who want to play the game on the go.

