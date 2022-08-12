Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Adds Primrose

Square Enix has released a new update into Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent as Primrose has been added to the game. Right now in the game, you have the ability to claim Primrose for free and see her dance through her Traveler Story. What's more, you'll be able to add her to your Band of 8 as a playable character. It's a nice addition to the game for them to bring back characters from the original version and throw them in as options for this story. You can check the character out in action in the trailer down at the bottom.

HD-2D: Evolved Pixel Art – The game's classic 2D pixel art is enhanced with 3D-CG effects, bringing the wondrous world of Orsterra to life. Rediscover the beautifully stylized environments filled with side quests, dangerous bosses, and treasures.

– The game's classic 2D pixel art is enhanced with 3D-CG effects, bringing the wondrous world of Orsterra to life. Rediscover the beautifully stylized environments filled with side quests, dangerous bosses, and treasures. Strategic and Exhilarating Combat – Dive into an evolved command-style battle system, which utilizes up to eight party members and swipe controls that allow for fast-paced command selection.

– Dive into an evolved command-style battle system, which utilizes up to eight party members and swipe controls that allow for fast-paced command selection. A Massive Roster – With over 64 characters at launch, explore an endless combination of characters to build your ultimate team. Pick the right team for the right fight and reign victorious on the battlefield. Tressa Colzione Now Available – Octopath Traveler fans will have the chance to add the beloved merchant Tressa Colzione to their rosters via two Guiding Lights (gacha banners): [Featured] Chosen Traveler: Tressa and [Sacred Seal] Sacred Guidance: Tressa.

– With over 64 characters at launch, explore an endless combination of characters to build your ultimate team. Pick the right team for the right fight and reign victorious on the battlefield. Engaging Character Interactions – The possibilities are endless with different options for character interactions on the field and with townspeople. Players can negotiate with other characters by raising their influence to "Purchase" or "Hire" with money, "Contend" or "Impress" with their strength, or test their luck with "Entreat" or "Invite."

– The possibilities are endless with different options for character interactions on the field and with townspeople. Players can negotiate with other characters by raising their influence to "Purchase" or "Hire" with money, "Contend" or "Impress" with their strength, or test their luck with "Entreat" or "Invite." Choose Your Adventure – The "Chosen Ones" must rise against the great evils of Orsterra. What perils will players encounter on their journey? No matter what storyline players start with, players can experience them all.

– The "Chosen Ones" must rise against the great evils of Orsterra. What perils will players encounter on their journey? No matter what storyline players start with, players can experience them all. Epic Game Soundtrack – Yasunori Nishiki, the composer behind Octopath Traveler, is back for this latest installment with new compositions exclusive to this game.