Posted in: Games, Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler 2, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Xbox Game Pass

Octopath Traveler Series Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Square Enix has confirmed that both of the main games from the Octopath Traveler series will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Article Summary Octopath Traveler series joins Xbox Game Pass on June 20, 2024.

Both games include all bonus content, updates, and a new battle mode.

Explore eight unique stories and tactical turn-based battles in HD-2D.

Embark on individual journeys in the expansive world of Solistia.

Square Enix announced this evening that they will bring both games in the Octopath Traveler series to Xbox via the Xbox Game Pass. Already out on PC, Switch, and PlayStation, this was the last horizon for the franchise to arrive on, as players will get both titles at the same time on the subscription system. These will be the full version of both titles, with all the bonus content and updates included. Plus, as an added bonus, the devs at Team Asano have added a free update to Octopath Traveler II that includes Extra Battle mode, which will become available after defeating the final boss in the final chapter. This mode lets fight newly added tough opponents – including the main characters of Octopath Traveler. Both games will arrive on June 20, 2024.

Octopath Traveler

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix. Explore each traveler's story and use their abilities in and out of battle. Will you expand your horizons as the Merchant or track down a traitor as the Warrior? Where will you go? Who will join you? You alone can choose your path. Step into the shoes of a traveler to inherit their struggles and strengths. Use each character's special abilities to interact with the world and enhance your tactics in turn-based battles. The Dancer's alluring charm leads followers into battle, whereas the Apothecary can mix items to heal allies or unleash explosive attacks. Discover enemy weaknesses and target them to break through their defenses. Store Boost Points with each turn and then spend them at strategic times to strengthen abilities, chain attacks, or provide aid. Choose the path you wish to walk and discover what lies beyond the horizon.

Octopath Traveler II

This game is a brand-new entry in the Octopath Traveler series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over 3 million copies worldwide. It takes the series' HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights. In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take. Embark on an adventure all your own.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!