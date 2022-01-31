One-Punch Man Arrives In Puzzle & Dragons For A New Event

GungHo Online Entertainment has a new crossover event for Puzzle & Dragons as One-Punch Man arrives to save the day for all. The anime hero and a lot of other characters tied to him will be dropping into the game for the next couple of weeks as you'll be able to snag some special drops as well as eggs from the event Egg Machine. We got the rundown below of everything happening, including in-game items you can buy if you actually want to sink money into it. The event will be running until February 13th, 2022.

Fear not! No foe can stop you when you have the power of friendship. Saitama, Genos, Silverfang, and their fellow Hero Association members are here to help thwart any evildoers. Or if you prefer to fight on the side of the monsters, beastly bad guys like Boros and Deep Sea King can join your super squad. All of these heroes and villains can be recruited in the One-Punch Man Memorial Egg Machine or the 7 Magic Stones! One-Punch Man Egg Machine. All users who log in during the event get one free pull from the One-Punch Man Memorial Egg Machine. If you want the help of other tough fighters like Garou and King, trade in One-Punch Man Medals at the Monster Exchange. These Medals can be collected in exclusive Special Dungeons.

Four limited-time dungeons stand between you and victory. Can you be like Saitama and clear each floor in just one hit?

One-Punch Man gives players a chance to earn drops fit for a hero, such as One-Punch Man Medal – Gold.

One-Punch Man Challenge! provides first-time rewards for clearing floors of monsters. Clearing the whole dungeon grants one free pull from the One-Punch Man Memorial Egg Machine.

S Class Hero Rush! can only be cleared by the best the Hero Association has to offer. The highest difficulty dungeon honors only the strongest with 2x One-Punch Man Medal – Rainbow.

One-Punch Man – Fixed Team challenges players to use specific allies to win. Clear all of this dungeon's floors for a free pull from the One-Punch Man Memorial Egg Machine.

The following special bundles are available for purchase during the event: