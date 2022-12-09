Orbital Bullet Receives Massive "Over 9000" Update

Assemble Entertainment and developer SmokeStab have released a brand new update for Orbital Bullet, as the game goes "Over 9000." This is a massive upgrade for the game that will introduce hundreds of QoL improvements, as well as a supply of buffed weapons, an overhaul of the reward system, and a few new additions that are designed to make the fast-paced SHMUP gameplay far more fluid than it was before. All of which is going out on PC and consoles as the game had barely come out on Nintendo Switch a month ago. We have the full list below of allt he additions.

