Papetura To Receive Physical Switch & PS5 Editions

Meridiem has announced they will be releasing physical versions of Papetuna for both PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch.

Indie game developer Petums and publisher Meridiem confirmed that they will release a physical edition of Papetura for both PS5 and the Nintendo Switch. Being called the Craft Edition, this version of the game will include a specially designed case that will contain an exquisite art book, as well as a code to download the original game soundtrack. You can check out a trailer for the special edition above, showing off more of what you can expect from the purchase, as the team will eventually release it before the end of 2024 in Europe, probably around the holidays to snag those sales.

Papetura

Lend your hand to two little creatures, Pape and Tura, whose house is in danger of burning down. Explore the mysterious world shrouded in shadow and light, hand-crafted in its entirety out of paper. Marvel at the simple beauty of the unfamiliar yet strangely inviting place you find yourself in as you point and click your way through your adventure. Muster the courage and face the dark, flaming monsters threatening your paper paradise. Papetura is a labor of love and a love letter to both the craft of paper modeling and old-school adventure games. Let the game transport you into a world of imagination and immerse yourself fully in the paper fantasy as the soft and fragile music of Floex sets the mood for your journey.

Short & Sweet – Experience 2 thrilling hours of an incredibly unique point-and-click adventure.

– Experience 2 thrilling hours of an incredibly unique point-and-click adventure. Paper View – Observe tiny insects, strange creatures, monsters, and truly magical locations, all hand-made out of paper.

– Observe tiny insects, strange creatures, monsters, and truly magical locations, all hand-made out of paper. Hey, Listen! – Lose yourself in the beautiful atmospheric music made by Floex – Tomas Dvorak.

– Lose yourself in the beautiful atmospheric music made by Floex – Tomas Dvorak. Riddle Me This – Crack the puzzles and learn more about the story and the world.

– Crack the puzzles and learn more about the story and the world. Show, Don't Tell – Experience the story without dialogue, told entirely by animation and strange noises.

