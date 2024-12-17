Posted in: Games, Schell Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Party Versus

Party Versus Has Been Released For Meta Quest This Week

A brand new party game is coming to Meta Quest has been releasaed, as Schell Games has unleashed the new Party Versus app

Article Summary Party Versus lands on Meta Quest, bringing fun-filled VR multiplayer action to players.

Engage in mixed-reality minigames like Hot Potato and Spike Attack for chaotic fun.

Compete for the Party Crown in Party Playoffs or enjoy Quick Party with friends.

Win Party Favors and experience twisted challenges in immersive environments.

VR developer and publisher Schell Games have released their latest game, Party Versus, as Meta Quest players can jump into the action. The game is more of an app in which you can connect to other players and take part in several party titles that utilize the VR environment to its best. We have the finer details below as the game is available for Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S players..

Party Versus

Party Versus is more than just a party game— whether you're playing Sticky Potato, Spike Attack, or Milky Way Moovers, there's tons of fun and chaos to dive into in this wacky multiplayer experience. Play over a dozen goofy minigames (and the totally twisted versions, too) that will leave you and your friends laughing your way to the coveted neon Party crown. This highly social game is the next evolution to the standard, in-person game nights. Players hop into Party Versus and immediately go to the Party Lounge, and when the party kicks off, each player's room merges into a cohesive mixed-reality environment. This reality-bending setup allows players to bring their real-world furniture into the action,n where they can bounce objects off of walls or duck behind their couch, creating an immersive and interactive experience that showcases the potential of mixed reality.

Hot Potato: Rush to get hot potatoes out of your room before they explode! Since your friend's room is now part of the game, toss one behind their bed or over their couch, and make them work for it! The potatoes keep multiplying, guaranteeing a frantic finish.

Rush to get hot potatoes out of your room before they explode! Since your friend's room is now part of the game, toss one behind their bed or over their couch, and make them work for it! The potatoes keep multiplying, guaranteeing a frantic finish. Spike Attack: In this dodgeball-like minigame, grab your ammo from spawn points all over your room, but be ready to take cover! As soon as your opponents throw at you, the balls sprout spikes and can't be caught anymore (only deflected!). Keep an eye out for high value Golden Balls that spawn near the center of the four rooms and time it right so you can grab them without being hit.

As soon as your opponents throw at you, the balls sprout spikes and can't be caught anymore (only deflected!). Keep an eye out for high value Golden Balls that spawn near the center of the four rooms and time it right so you can grab them without being hit. Pop Pals: In this fast-paced, team-based balloon-popping race, work together to pop your balloons faster. Order matters and the numbered balloons are split between your room and your teammates, so communication is key. Each balloon is worth points, but complete a set to get a bonus and trigger the next higher group to spawn.

A New Way to Party

Choose Your Game Mode Party Playoffs: Players compete against their friends for the Party Crown with over six varieties of minigames. Winner-takes-all in both free-for-all and team minigames. Quick Party: Choose any of the minigames for everyone to play together

Make New Friends: Play with your friends in a private party, or find a public party to make a bunch of new ones

Play with your friends in a private party, or find a public party to make a bunch of new ones Amazed in Mixed Reality: Incorporate the games directly into your playspace, but transforming your room into a mixed reality party – even the furniture will be a part of the action. Quick, watch out for that hot potato behind your couch!

Incorporate the games directly into your playspace, but transforming your room into a mixed reality party – even the furniture will be a part of the action. Quick, watch out for that hot potato behind your couch! Win Party Favors: What's a party without presents? Win minigames to earn wands, glowsticks, and sparklers for yourself or to share with friends.

What's a party without presents? Win minigames to earn wands, glowsticks, and sparklers for yourself or to share with friends. Get Twisted: Certain minigames will come with Twisted mode – meaning you can play upside down, or see your friends' rooms inverted completely.

