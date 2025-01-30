Posted in: Games, Plaion, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Payday 3
Payday 3 Reveals Next DLC With The Return Of Jacket
Jacket makes his return to the Payday franchise, as a new DLC will be released next week featuring the character and more content
Starbreeze and Plaion revealed a new DLC pack coming to Payday 3, and this one will be impactful as we'll see the return of Jacket to the franchise. The light-armored bat-wielding chicken-masked criminal has been a staple for years in the game, and now you can get him as a DLC character with some interesting bonuses and a new mode. We have more details about the DLC below, as well as a brand new trailer to check out above, as it will be released on February 3, 2023.
Payday 3 – Jacket DLC
Don't Be a Hero
Don't Be a Hero is a stealth-focused tribute to the Hotline Miami franchise. It's created by Vincent Hellberg, a Graphic Designer on the Starbreeze marketing team, who also makes his own games and is known for his memorable role as Robert Banks in the Gateway Live lore videos. Flipping the script, players step into the role of Milton, a bank teller obsessed with the Payday gang. Instead of being the predator, you play as a survivor trying to outmaneuver the gang, save colleagues, and grab some cash along the way.
Jacket
Embrace the chaos, grab your bat, and unleash your inner psychopath—because Jacket is back. Since his debut in Payday 2, Jacket has become more than just a playable character; he's a cultural icon within the Payday universe. The Jacket character pack for Payday 3 includes both free and paid content:
Paid Content
- Jacket playable character with signature outfit
- Richard Rising signature mask
- Miami Decadence preset weapon (Tribune 32)
- Sociopath Overskill weapon
- Letterman charm
- Richard 1989 sticker
Free Content
- The new Overskill System allows players to specialize their Overkill arsenal, enhancing havoc and destruction during heists. Each Overskill provides access to all its upgrades without spending skill points, and some even replace the Overkill weapon for added personalization.
- Free Valentine Edition Twitch drops.