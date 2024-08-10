Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Persona 3, Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Releases New Trailer

Persona 3 Reload released a new trailer and info about the first episode of the Expansion Pass, with a look at Episode Aigis - The Answer-

Meet Metis, a mysterious android and sister to Aigis, in a Groundhog Day scenario

Episode Aigis - The Answer- reveals S.E.E.S. trapped in a never-ending March 31st

Delve into Persona 3 Reload with modern graphics, new scenes, and a rearranged soundtrack

Atlus dropped a brand new trailer this week for Persona 3 Reload, as they showed off more of the first episode of the Expansion Pass, Episode Aigis – The Answer-. The crux of the new content reveal shows off Metis, a mysterious android who claims to be Aigis's "sister," as all of the main characters are trapped in a sort of Groundhog Day situation where every day is a never-ending March 31. Enjoy the trailer and info here from the company, as the episode will be released on September 1, 2024.

Episode Aigis – The Answer-

After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st. Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day… Delve into this final chapter now with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, fresh animations and UI, and a rearranged soundtrack.

Persona 3 Reload

Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart. Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era. Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series, faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and a stylish signature UI.

Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities, from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth.

