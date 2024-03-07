Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass Details Revealed

Atlus has released details about the new Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass, as we have info about everything that will be included.

Atlus is bringing more to Persona 3 Reload across 2024, as they revealed details as to what will be included in the game's new Expansion Pass. The team has lined up a series of releases, starting on March 12 with a visit from the cre of Persona 5 Royal, with two more happening in May and September 2024, bringing in some new options for those who have either beaten the game and need a challenge or just something awesome to add to the experience. The pass is available right now if you want to snag it for $35.

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass

Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set and Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set – March 12, 2024 Unlock and listen to additional tracks from Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden while exploring and battling in dungeons in Persona 3 Reload and Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer-.

Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set includes Life Will Change, Beneath the Mask, Kichijoji 199X, Gentle Madman, I Believe, Keeper of Lust, Blooming Villain, and Victory (appears on the battle results screen).

Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set includes Backside of the TV, Game, Junes Theme, Heaven, Long Way, Revelations: Mitsuo, The Almighty, and Results (appears on battle results screen).

Velvet Costume & BGM Set – May 2024

Unlock Velvet Room-themed costumes and BGM to further customize your dungeon experience in Persona 3 Reload and Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer-. ​ Velvet BGM Set includes Electronica In Velvet Room ("P4D" ver.), Battle Hymn of the Soul (t.komine REMIX "AT 1st" P3D-EDIT ver.), Battle Hymn of the Soul (Daisuke Asakura Remix), Battle Hymn of the Soul -USH ver.-, and Dance Hymn of the Soul (Disco In Velvet Room) (appears on battle results screen). Episode Aigis -The Answer- – September 2024 Delve into this final chapter now with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, fresh animations and UI, and a rearranged soundtrack.

Added to the main game 16 years ago with the release of Persona 3 FES "The Answer" is a major post-ending DLC that expands the story of Persona 3 Reload.

After unraveling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st. Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day…

