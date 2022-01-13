Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Atlus is gearing up for the release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in March as the company has released a brand new gameplay trailer today. This game has been teased for quite a while and has been promoted almost like it's one of the greatest fighting experiences we're going to see within the Persona universe. The content itself is clearly influenced a bit by professional wrestling in Japan, as the tournament they're fighting in (P-1 CLIMAX) is a clear reference to the G1 Climax from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

But up until now, we haven't really seen that much fighting from the series, more pop and circumstance to promote what's to come. Well, this latest trailer brings back The Midnight Channel in style as they make things far more brutal than before. Thi latest trailer shows off a few of the things you can do with some fierce and furious action from some of your favorite characters from the franchise. Enjoy the trailer below as the game drops on March 17th, 2022.

The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX! Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist. Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX! The heroes are still searching for the mysterious force behind everything that's happened. While their hunt continues, the Midnight Channel begins to air once again in the town of Inaba…! Now set in the real world, the insanity has reached all-new heights! An Army of Shadows is attacking… Who could be the one behind it all? Ultimax Version – Includes all previously released Persona 4 Arena Ultimax content, including the original Persona 4 Arena story.

A Deep Roster of Playable Characters – Persona 3 fan-favorites and "Shadow" versions offer a range of fighting styles to choose from.

Dual audio – Choose between Japanese and English VO.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax — Fight Trailer | Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/US1We7B01r4)