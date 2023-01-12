Rainbow Six Siege Releases New WWE Character Bundle You can now play as two WWE Superstars in Rainbow Six Siege as Becky Lynch and The Undertaker are available for purchase.

Ubisoft and WWE have come together for a brand new crossover, as Rainbow Six Siege has two new skins you can purchase. The company has created two new bundle packages that you can purchase that have added specific superstars to the mix, as you can now turn two different operators into The Undertaker and Becky Lynch. They're not quite dead-on skins of the wrestlers, as you can see here; it's still Blackbeard and Thorn who look like they're cosplaying as a pair of wrestlers. Each one comes with a specific design and some added accessories to complete the packaged look. Here are more details on both of them.

"The Deadman Bundle for Blackbeard includes the Undertaker uniform, special headgear, Operator portrait, the Undertaker Championship charm, as well as the Moonlight Brawl background and The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB. An additional bundle for Thorn brings The Man uniform, headgear, and Operator portrait. Players can wear the WWE Championship Titles charm, the I Am The Man background and equip the Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI. Players can choose their champion by purchasing bundle for 2160 R6 Credits each or buy both together in the WWE Rumble Bundle for 4080 R6 Credits."

Considering we're only getting these two and no others have been revealed yet, we're guessing this is a test run from both companies to see how interested gamers are into having WWE superstar skins for their operators. It's not the first crossover Rainbow Six Siege has had over the years, but it's certainly one of the more prolific non-gaming ones they have participated in. There are a lot of operators who look like the current talent on their roster that would be easy to do a skin of if they're successful. Don't be surprised if you see Xavier Woods in the game somewhere down the road.