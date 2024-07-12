Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Planet Coaster, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2 Announced For Fall 2024 Release

Theme park tycoon players rejoice, Frontier Developments has confirmed Planet Coaster 2 will be released later this Fall.

Article Summary Frontier Developments announces Planet Coaster 2 for a Fall 2024 release.

New features include water parks with pools, flumes, and water coasters.

Enhanced building tools and event sequencer offer deeper customization.

Multiplayer options with cross-platform park sharing and collaboration.

Frontier Developments announced this week they will release the anticipated sequel, Planet Coaster 2, later this Fall for PC and consoles. As you might suspect, the team will build upon the original title in several ways with improvements to the gameplay, new rides, new challenges, new scenery, and even new parks entirely, as they've now added a water park option. The game doesn't have a set release date; however, they will release more information and show the game off on July 31. For now, enjoy the info and trailer here.

Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2 provides players with an array of vibrant water attractions to create their very own coaster and water park paradise. Make a splash with guests as they float along lazy rivers, speed down flumes, plunge into wave pools, and ride exhilarating water coasters. Create an authentic water park experience by providing changing rooms, sunbeds, lifeguards, and more. Building upon its highly successful predecessor, Planet Coaster 2 gives players the ability to push the boundaries of creativity like never before. Be inspired by spectacular real-world parks and create vibrant guest plazas with enhanced building and pathing tools. Intuitive piece-by-piece building tools and mesmerizing new themes make it simple for players to elevate their park building to the next level.

Choose from a stellar selection of authentic rides, from returning fan favorites to sensational new water coasters, and for the first time, customize them to design a truly unique ride experience. Players can further unleash their imagination and create unforgettable memories for their guests by using the enhanced event sequencer tool, combining animatronics, smoke, water jets, sound, and more in dazzling displays throughout individual rides and across their parks. With three thrilling game modes, players can immerse themselves in authentic coaster and water park management. Whether getting to grips with a variety of scenarios in Career mode, building a global park network in Franchise mode, or designing epic parks in Sandbox mode, there's more detail to discover than ever before.

Protect guests from the sun, keep pools sparking clean, ensure rides are running safely, and preside over the inner workings of each park with the help of handy heatmaps, new facilities, and more. In Planet Coaster 2, soaking up the fun with friends is easier than ever. Visit other players' parks to test out their rides, race to the top of the Franchise mode leaderboard, and even jump one at a time into a shared Sandbox level to build together across platforms. Players in need of inspiration can also share and download blueprints and full parks across platforms via the Frontier Workshop.

