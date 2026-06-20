Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden NFL 27, nfl

Madden NFL 27 Officially Releases Mid-August 2026

EA Sports revealed the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27 earlier this month, while confirming the game will launch in mid-August 2026

Article Summary Madden NFL 27 launches August 13, 2026, as EA Sports confirms its mid-August release during Summer Game Fest.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams becomes the first Bears player to land the Madden NFL 27 cover.

Williams enters Madden NFL 27 with a 90 overall after a record-setting season, division title, and playoff win.

EA says Madden NFL 27 will deliver bigger franchise moments, tougher decisions, and a more dynamic NFL experience.

In the middle of Summer Game Fest insanity, EA Sports revealed the cover athlete and launch date for Madden NFL 27. This year, the company featured Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as the cover athlete, which marked the first time in the game franchise's history that a Chicago Bears player has been given this spotlight. Enjoy the trailer and brief info below as the game will arrive on August 13, 2026.

Caleb Williams Leads The Charge As Madden NFL 27 Arrives This August

Williams' record-setting season, playoff victory, and NFL Moment of the Year — his walk-off, game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass in overtime against the Green Bay Packers — make him one of the most compelling quarterbacks to watch in 2026. Off the field, he's known as one of the sport's most distinctive cultural presences, styling his own gameday looks with unique nail art throughout the season. Williams appears on the Standard Edition cover showcasing his signature jump pass, while the Deluxe Edition cover features his iconic celebration that granted him the "Iceman" nickname and a custom nail set featuring the EA SPORTS logo, among others.

Williams enters this season with a 90 overall rating in the game after throwing for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, setting the Chicago Bears' single-season franchise record for passing yards, and leading the team to their first division title since 2018 and their first playoff victory since 2010.

"When I received the call from Madden, it was like my childhood dream was coming true. Being on the cover of Madden NFL 27 is a full-circle moment," Williams said. "I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game. I know fans are going to love what's new in this year's game, and I'm looking forward to getting my rating up to a 99 by the end of the season."

"Caleb Williams is what a true Face of the Franchise looks like – the culmination of many moments in the Chicago Bears' incredible history that has led them to their electric, generational quarterback," said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing. "Madden NFL 27 aims to put more of those critical moments and key management decisions, with meaningful consequences that echo across the NFL, in the hands of our players so that they can build a league that's truly their own. Just like Caleb, the future of football in Madden NFL 27 is thrilling and more dynamic than ever before."

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