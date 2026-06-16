Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: alien, Alien: The Roleplaying Game

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition Adds Cinematic Expansion

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition is getting several new additions to the game, including a new expansion with a cinematic edge

Article Summary Free League unveils Alien RPG Evolved Edition pre-orders, led by cinematic expansion Operation Leading Edge.

Operation Leading Edge sends Colonial Marines to Jeremiah VI in a standalone Alien mission and saga chapter.

Alien RPG Evolved Edition also adds a 20-miniature set, skirmish rules booklet, and an official dice tray.

Chariot of the Gods, Colonial Marines Operations Manual, and Building Better Worlds return in Evolved Edition.

Free League Publishing has revealed several new products for Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition, including a new cinematic expansion. The team revealed Operation Leading Edge, which will take a group of amrines into the Xenomorph landscape with a standalone mission. They also hyped a new Colonial Marines Operations Manual for the game, some new accessories, including a new dice tray, and more. We have all the details below of the new set of items as they are currently up for pre-order, most of which will drop in Q4 2026.

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition Gets Cinematic With Operation Leading Edge

Operation Leading Edge is a complete cinematic adventure for Alien: The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition. It is a stand-alone adventure but also serves as the second installment of the Jeremiah Saga trilogy. The adventure is designed for 3–5 players plus the Game Mother and lets the players take the roles of a team of Colonial Marines sent to secure a rich mineral deposit on the remote moon Jeremiah VI. Just a routine drop n' stop mission. What could possibly go wrong?

The main Operation Leading Edge adventure book.

Two huge double-sided maps (format 34 × 22 inches) featuring the key adventure locations in great and terrifying detail.

Five pre-generated characters to choose from.

Playing cards for personal agendas and NPCs.

Cardboard tokens for characters and creatures.

GM maps and player handouts.

Miniatures Set: Operation Leading Edge

Complementing the cinematic adventure Operation Leading Edge, Miniatures Set: Operation Leading Edge features 20 high-quality miniatures of Colonial Marines, enemy troops from the Union of Progressive Peoples (UPP), and a host of horrifying Xenomorphs. These miniatures in the 28mm scale are perfectly sized for use on the large battle maps included in Operation Leading Edge and other cinematic adventures for the Evolved Edition of the award-winning Alien: The Roleplaying Game. In addition, Miniatures Set: Operation Leading Edge includes a booklet with simplified combat rules that make it possible to play quick skirmish battle rules in the Alien universe using the included miniatures.

Alien RPG Dice Tray

When the horror builds, and the stress dice pile up, the sturdy Alien RPG Dice Tray will keep your dice pools in order. This new official accessory to the award-winning Alien: The Roleplaying Game measures 10.7 inches across (flat) with fiber cloth on the inside and faux leather on the outside.

Chariot of the Angels

The job was routine, the money fair. Then the damn company diverted you to answer a distress call from a ship that disappeared almost 80 years ago – a derelict carrying something bizarre, twisted, and alien. What the ship's frozen crew brought back with them was bad enough – what they themselves were turning into was a bloody nightmare. Add to that an annoying sensor ghost shadowing you in the void, and your stress level is shot. It's all a bit much. You don't get paid enough to deal with monsters. But hold your breath, count to three, and play your cards right with this one, and you just might walk away very rich. Oh, who am I kidding? You're all going to die.

Chariot of the Angels is a fan-favorite cinematic adventure for Alien: The Roleplaying Game, now fully updated to the Evolved Edition. It is designed for 3–5 players plus the Game Mother and will take you on a thrilling, terror-filled ride into deep space where no one can hear you scream.

The main Chariot of the Angels adventure book.

adventure book. Two huge double-sided maps (format 34 × 22 inches) featuring the key adventure locations in great and terrifying detail.

(format 34 × 22 inches) featuring the key adventure locations in great and terrifying detail. Five pre-generated characters to choose from.

to choose from. Playing cards for personal agendas and NPCs.

for personal agendas and NPCs. Cardboard tokens for characters and creatures.

for characters and creatures. GM maps and player handouts.

Colonial Marines Operations Manual Evolved Edition

"A day in the Marine Corps is like a day on the farm: Every meal's a banquet. Every paycheck's a fortune – every formation's a parade! I love the Corps!"

Alien RPG: Colonial Marines Operations Manual Evolved Edition is a complete campaign module for the award-winning Alien tabletop RPG, giving you all the tools you need to run a full open-world campaign as the iconic Colonial Marines. This fan-favorite expansion is now fully updated to the Evolved Edition. Contents:

History & Organization: the inside story of the illustrious USCMC.

Creating Marines: expanded character creation rules for grunts of all kinds.

Weapons & Vehicles: an extensive chapter with new gear, gloriously illustrated.

The Frontier War: the framework and backstory for a Colonial Marines campaign.

Factions on the Frontier – the powers that be and their dark agendas.

Marine Missions – six thrilling missions for your marines, playable in any order.

The Endgame – the showdown against a deadly enemy, finally revealed.

Building Better Worlds Evolved Edition

"You don't understand – this place isn't what we thought it was. I was wrong. We were so wrong."

Alien RPG: Building Better Worlds Evolved Edition is a complete campaign module for the award-winning Alien tabletop RPG, giving you all the tools you need to run a full open-world campaign as pioneering explorers or colonists. This expansion is now fully updated to the Evolved Edition. Contents:

History of Colonization : the story of how humanity claimed the stars.

the story of how humanity claimed the stars. Creating Explorers & Colonists : expanded character creation rules, including two new archetypes.

expanded character creation rules, including two new archetypes. Gear & Ships : an extensive chapter with new equipment, weapons, and spacecraft.

an extensive chapter with new equipment, weapons, and spacecraft. Systems & Colonies : 36 new worlds to explore, including the Far Spinward Colonies.

36 new worlds to explore, including the Far Spinward Colonies. Weyland-Yutani Extrasolar Species Catalog : a host of new horrible Xenomorphs to encounter.

a host of new horrible Xenomorphs to encounter. The Lost Worlds : the framework and backstory for a massive sandbox campaign, set in the distant reaches of the Far Spinward Colonies.

the framework and backstory for a massive sandbox campaign, set in the distant reaches of the Far Spinward Colonies. The Expeditions : seven thrilling missions for your explorers, playable in any order.

seven thrilling missions for your explorers, playable in any order. Making Your Own Better Worlds : tools for creating worlds to explore and colonizing them with new settlements.

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