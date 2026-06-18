Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, White Wolf Entertainment, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: dd-beyond, Vampire the Masquerade, World of Darkness

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood Is Coming To D&D Beyond

D&D Beyond is getting a new addition next month from Vampire: The Masquerade in an impressive partnership move to add new content

Article Summary Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood arrives on D&D Beyond in July 2026 through a major White Wolf partnership.

Ghostfire Gaming created the 5E Vampire: The Masquerade release, bringing a full vampire class and Dark Ages adventure.

Bound by Blood adds Blood Points, Disciplines, and the Beast, adapting Vampire: The Masquerade for 5E players.

White Wolf says Bound by Blood is separate from its Gen Con reveal, which will spotlight a new in-house Vampire project.

In an interesting bit of partnership between Wizards of the Coast, White Wolf, and Ghostfire Gaming, it was revealed that a Vampire: The Masquerade title is coming to D&D Beyond. In a post that was made on Paradox Interactive's website tied to the VTM franchise, White Wolf Creative Director Jess Lanzillo gave more info on the upcoming release, as they will oversee the launch via the platform for players to access digitally and take advantage of many of the mechanics D&D players are used to through the service. You can read some of the letter below as the content will arrive sometime in July 2026.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood Is Coming To D&D Beyond

This project was lovingly created by Ghostfire Gaming, the talented group of designers and D&D experts behind the excellent Grim Hollow. What they've built is a full vampire class for fifth edition Vampire, with Blood Points, Disciplines, the Beast, along with a Dark Ages adventure, and it's a great way to bring a piece of the World of Darkness to a table that already lives in 5E D&D.

We're very excited about sharing the love for Vampires with even more people, but want to clarify something since we've seen some wires getting crossed: Bound by Blood is not the primary project we're announcing at Gen Con. They're two different projects. Bound by Blood is a 5E product, made by the awesome Ghostfire team, for people who want to visit our world using rules their tables are familiar with already. The Gen Con Vampire announcement is something we're building in-house at White Wolf, with our team, our system, and our long-term vision.

Right now, that in-house project is where the devs' hours are going, specifically into preparing for the playtesting at Gen Con. This playtesting is the beginning of us working on this project together, players/storytellers/devs alike, and Gen Con is where we will begin to color in more of the mysterious unannounced project picture: a full panel covering it and our prospective roadmap, hands-on playtesting folks can sit down for (featuring members of the White Wolf team and community as Storytellers), and a live Actual Play(test) run by a face you'll definitely recognize.

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