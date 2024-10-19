Posted in: Games, Life Is Strange, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Play The First Two Chapters Of Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Square Enix is letting players try the first two chapters of Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, but the catch is you need to buy it first

Article Summary Try the first two chapters of Life Is Strange: Double Exposure before its October 29, 2024 release.

Access is exclusive to those who purchase the Ultimate Edition in advance.

Join Max Caulfield in a thrilling supernatural murder mystery across parallel timelines.

Explore a vivid winter campus, make tough choices, and enjoy a rich new soundtrack.

Square Enix is letting players try out Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, but in order to do so, you have to purchase the game in advance. From now until October 29, you can play the first two chapters of the game and see the new adventure Max is going on. However, there is a catch to this, as you need to buy the Ultimate Edition of the game ahead of time to gain access. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure will be released on October 29, 2024, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with a Nintendo Switch release at a later date.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

A graduate student, dead in the snow. No footprints. No weapon. Police are completely stumped as to how it could even have happened. With the power to jump between two timelines, it's up to photographer Max Caulfield to investigate not just who committed this murder, but how it could even have happened. Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time – a power she's not used in years… instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive and still in danger!

Max realizes the killer will soon strike again – in both versions of reality. Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder. Max is thrust into a thrilling supernatural murder mystery – more dangerous than ever before! Forge allies and pursue suspects across two versions of reality, shaping both timelines through unforgettable choices. A relentless detective has Max in his sights, and Safi's killer grows closer with every clue uncovered. Can Max survive long enough – to do the impossible? Explore two versions of a vivid winter campus, each packed with clues, secrets, and tough decisions. A rich original score, new songs, and thrilling licensed tracks!

