PNY Reveals New Pro Elite High Endurance microSD Card

PNY showed off a new addition to their line of microSD cards with the reveal of the all-new Pro Elite High Endurance model

PNY recently added a brand new addition to their line of microSD cards with the new Pro Elite High Endurance version. The shorthand for this model is that it was engineered for recording in surveillance systems, dash cams, body cams, and other video monitoring devices, so you get the best audio and video possible out of them while also being used in long-term capacities. Which comes in handy for continuous recording capabilities. They also make a good option for content creators who need something to record the best possible video on to later be used for editing. We have more details below as they're now available online.

PNY Pro Elite High Endurance microSD

With storage options ranging from 64GB to 512GB, PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards are optimized for continuous video capture, supporting up to 137,600 hours (over 15 years of recording & re-recording) of Full HD footage4. A step above standard microSD cards, PRO Elite High Endurance cards are equipped with high endurance technology to adapt and better withstand the wear-and-tear of frequent writing and rewriting, ensuring that critical video footage or data is always saved and accessible. Increased durability makes these microSDs the ultimate storage solution for any video surveillance system, from security cameras, to dashcams, body cameras, doorbell cameras, and more!

The new PRO Elite High Endurance microSDs are rated Class 10, U3, V30 and feature read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. Users can expect flawless, continuous video capture in crystal-clear Full HD or 4K quality, and snappy data transfer speeds for smooth and easy backups. Tested for real-world use, the PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards are temperature-proof, waterproof, magnet-proof, and shockproof, making them able to withstand use in harsh environments – perfect for use in outdoor security camera systems, where exposure to temperature extremes and rain is a constant concern. For additional peace of mind, PNY backs these cards with their 2-year limited warranty.

While most suited for continuous video recording applications, like security cameras or dash cams, the new PRO Elite High Endurance microSDs are compatible with just about any device that accepts a microSD card. Users will find these cards to be a fantastic, long-lasting storage solution for countless other devices, from action cameras to drones, or even smartphones or tablets. Rated for A2 App Performance, these cards can support running mobile apps directly from the microSD with speedier app launches and better overall performance.

