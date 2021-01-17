Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Machamp Outside of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Machop Community Day, let's take a look at Machamp.

Dex entry number 068, Machamp is a pure Fighting-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Superpower Pokémon," this is what Machamp's Dex entry says:

Machamp has the power to hurl anything aside. However, trying to do any work requiring care and dexterity causes its arms to get tangled. This Pokémon tends to leap into action before it thinks.

Damn, four arms and you've got dexterity problems? Come on.

Machamp is the ultimate evolution of Machop. In the original games, this species was obtained through trade evolution. A traded Machoke, the second-stage evolution of Machop, would evolve into Machamp when traded. This was later incorporated into Pokémon GO, allowing traded Machokes to be evolved up to Machamp with no candy requirement.

For fans of the anime, Machamp has some fairly major appearances, including in the first move Mewtwo Strikes Back, where it is used in the Raymond versus Ash battle against Ash's Squirtle. Giovanni, the Team Rocket Leader, has a Machamp that he lends to Jessie and James in Battle of the Badge where it, funny enough, also battles Squirtle. The species has many other features throughout the series and movies.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Machamp:

Red/Blue: Using its heavy muscles, it throws powerful punches that can send the victim clear over the horizon.

Yellow: One arm alone can move mountains. Using all four arms, this Pokémon fires off awesome punches.

Sapphire: Machamp is known as the Pokémon that has mastered every kind of martial arts. If it grabs hold of the foe with its four arms, the battle is all but over. The hapless foe is thrown far over the horizon.