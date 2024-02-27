Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Pokémon Legends Z-A, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, the pokemon company

Pokémon Announces Next Console Game Along With New Mobile Title

The Pokémon Company announced two brand new video games on the way as we're getting a new console title and a mobile game.

Article Summary Discover "Pokémon Legends: Z-A," a new Switch game set for 2025 release with an adventure in Lumiose City.

Get set for "Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket," a mobile TCG evolution, launching in 2024.

Immerse yourself with "immersive cards" giving a fresh experience in the digital Pokémon TCG world.

Enjoy daily booster packs & streamlined battles in the free-to-start "Pokémon TCG Pocket" app.

The Pokémon Company held one of their annual Pokémon Direct livestreams, showing off new content coming over the next year or so, revealing two new games on the way. The first one we didn't get much info on, but we now know the next console title will be called Pokémon Legends Z-A, which will arrive on the Switch next year. Meanwhile, there's a new mobile title arriving later this year that meshes the popular TCG with mobile mechanics as we're getting Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. We have the details from the company on both of them below as we wait to find out when they'll be released.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will be released simultaneously worldwide on Nintendo Switch in 2025. An exciting new adventure awaits players within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon.

The beloved Pokémon Trading Card Game franchise continues to evolve with the debut of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, a new app that reimagines the experience of collecting Pokémon TCG cards in an innovative digital format. In Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, players will be able to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects unique to this digital adaptation of the Pokémon TCG. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket introduces "immersive cards," which give players the experience of leaping into the world of the card's illustration, providing a whole new way to enjoy the Pokémon TCG. Players will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost, including cards with nostalgic illustrations as well as new cards found only in the app. In addition, players will be able to engage in quick battles featuring streamlined rules based on the classic Pokémon TCG battle system. Developed in collaboration with Creatures Inc., the creators of the Pokémon TCG, and DeNA Co. Ltd., partners in the development of Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch in 2024 as a free-to-start app for iOS and Android.

