Potionomics: Masterwork Edition Arrives In Late October

XSEED Games has an official release date for Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, as this jam-packed edition will come out next month

Article Summary Potionomics: Masterwork Edition releases on October 22, 2024, from XSEED Games with a loaded Limited Box Set.

Features include voice acting, new text languages, and various gameplay modes like Endless, Capitalism, and Cozy.

Negotiate, customize your shop, and create perfect potions with advanced recipes and ingredients in Rafta.

Befriend RPG personalities and enhance your potion-making skills; expect fantastic friends and foes.

XSEED Games announced this week that they have a release date for Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, as this edition will arrive in late October. This is a packed edition of the game with everything released to date in one title, and with it will also come the physical Limited Box set that will have an art book, trading cards, the soundtrack, and more. We have more details below, as both will arrive on October 22, 2024.

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition

The Limited Box Set is overflowing with goodies: a copy of Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, a physical version of the original 120+ page digital artbook giving an insider's look at Rafta and its residents, a two-disc soundtrack featuring all 58 tracks from the original digital soundtrack plus several never-before-released songs, and a set of 12 trading cards showcasing brand-new character illustrations.

Can You Hear Me Now?: Sylvia's story comes alive with all-new voice acting, providing an added layer of depth and connection to Owl, Roxanne, Quinn, Mint, and other beloved characters. Additionally, new text languages will include German, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

Sylvia's story comes alive with all-new voice acting, providing an added layer of depth and connection to Owl, Roxanne, Quinn, Mint, and other beloved characters. Additionally, new text languages will include German, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese. More Modes, More Fun: Make more of your time in Rafta with the new "Endless" mode, where the selling never stops. Test your sales skills with "Capitalism" mode, or don't, and take it easy with "Cozy" mode for a more casual experience. Plus, the new "One Love/Free Love" options allow you to express Sylvia's feelings with as few or as many suitors as you can handle.

Make more of your time in Rafta with the new "Endless" mode, where the selling never stops. Test your sales skills with "Capitalism" mode, or don't, and take it easy with "Cozy" mode for a more casual experience. Plus, the new "One Love/Free Love" options allow you to express Sylvia's feelings with as few or as many suitors as you can handle. Wheel and Deal: Negotiations can be tense when every coin counts, but you'll manage Sylvia's stress with ease by playing your cards right. Develop friendships with adventurers and other shopkeepers on Rafta to learn even more advanced negotiation tactics.

Negotiations can be tense when every coin counts, but you'll manage Sylvia's stress with ease by playing your cards right. Develop friendships with adventurers and other shopkeepers on Rafta to learn even more advanced negotiation tactics. Recipe for Success: Choose the best ingredients to make even basic potions extraordinary, perfecting the taste and aroma to please your pickiest customers. But beware—if you aren't careful, you'll get some pretty gross results!

Choose the best ingredients to make even basic potions extraordinary, perfecting the taste and aroma to please your pickiest customers. But beware—if you aren't careful, you'll get some pretty gross results! Fantastic Friends and Foes: Rafta, home to some of the world's most potent magic, is packed with big RPG personalities, each seeking a leg up in their adventures. Befriend and recruit them to help you level up your own potion game, but don't expect everyone to be friendly…

Rafta, home to some of the world's most potent magic, is packed with big RPG personalities, each seeking a leg up in their adventures. Befriend and recruit them to help you level up your own potion game, but don't expect everyone to be friendly… Your Shop, Your Rules: Make your shop really pop with customizable decor. Style points aren't the only perk; decorating your shop just right can improve your prices, make better quality potions, and more!

