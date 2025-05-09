Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: PUBG, Shalby

PUBG Mobile Launches New Collaboration With Shelby

PUBG Mobile has another new car collaboration happening for the next two months, as they've paretnered with Shelby to bring in new cars

Krafton has partnered with automotive car maker Shelby for a brand new collaboration happening in PUBG Mobile. For a limited time, you'll be able to drive around in a few different cars from the maker, simply as a fun cosmetic and nothing extra being added to either vehicle. We have the fiuner details below as this is available in the game now and will run until early July.

PUBG Mobile x Shelby

From today until July 6, players will be able to unleash the full power of classic cars on the battlegrounds as two of Shelby American's most iconic vehicles rev up the action. The iconic Shelby GT500 roars onto the scene in a striking Black & Red finish, bringing raw power and precision to every match. For those looking to turn heads, the bold Retro Invader design is also up for grabs blending classic attitude with unforgettable style. Alongside the GT500 comes the Shelby 427 Cobra, a staple of racing history with a lightweight design and legendary engine rumble, available in a timeless Blue & White design plus a vivid Inkstorm edition for those looking to make a statement.

In addition to a Shelby American branded parachute, PUBG Mobile players can also acquire unique Shelby-themed attachments for their vehicles. The Shelby 427 Cobra can be further enhanced with a spoiler attachment and quad exhaust, allowing players to dial up the style and make an even bolder impression, while the Shelby GT500 can be accessorised with the rocket balloons and flying saucer attachments. After collecting all the Shelby GT500 cars, players can also unlock the exclusive GT500 collection milestone reward.

"As PUBG Mobile continues to evolve, we're continuously looking to deliver exciting and meaningful content to our players," said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games. "Shelby American is a name that resonates with car lovers and thrill-seekers around the world, and we're honored to bring two of its most legendary vehicles into PUBG Mobile, giving our players a chance to experience Shelby American's high performance automobiles like never before."

"We're thrilled to see the spirit of Shelby American come alive in PUBG Mobile," said M. Neil Cummings, CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc. "Shelby vehicles are engineered for speed, performance, and bold expression, and we can't wait for this new generation of automotive enthusiasts to experience the rush that Shelby has to offer."

