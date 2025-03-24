Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Conventions, Events, Games, QuakeCon, Video Games | Tagged: QuakeCon 2025

QuakeCon 2025 Announces BYOC Return & Registration Options

QuakeCon 2025 is coming back to Texas this August, and one of the first major announcements is the return of the BYOC area

Article Summary QuakeCon 2025 returns to Texas with exciting BYOC setup from August 7-10, featuring new registration options.

Join BYOC Elite Lottery to secure exclusive perks, swag, and premium event privileges.

New Group BYOC tickets allow friends to enjoy special perks, early seat selection, and a play night on August 6.

Explore Tabletop gaming, tournaments, and more with Fan Tickets from April 15 registration.

Bethesda Softworks has announced new details for QuakeCon 2025, which will be returning to Grapevine, Texas, this August. First off, the team confirmed BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) will return to the event, as they will have a lottery system to determine who gets space at the event. Second, the team posted ticket price information, as fans can get in for $15, but everything else ranges from $95-400, depending on what you intend to do at the event or get out of it for participation. Third, Hotel Options will open up on April 15 for those who are confirmed to go and need help finding a place to stay. We have more details from the team below, as the event takes place from August 7-10.

QuakeCon 2025 – Registration Dates

Monday, March 24 – BYOC Elite Lottery Submissions Open

Enter your name for a chance to purchase one (1) of these coveted Elite tickets. If selected, you will have the opportunity to purchase this top-tier ticket, unlocking all the perks, exclusive swag, and priority privileges. Enter for an opportunity to purchase one of these tickets from Monday, March 24 – Sunday, March 30 at 11:00pm ET. Participants selected from the lottery will have until April 6 to purchase their tickets. Enter your information here to get a chance to participate.

Thursday, April 10 at 4 P.M. ET – New! BYOC Group Registration Opens

New in 2025, attendees can keep their crew together with Group BYOC tickets. Group tickets include all standard BYOC package perks, plus early access to seat selection and an exclusive stay-and-play evening on Wednesday, August 6! Gather your clan—Group tickets start at a minimum of 6 seats!

Tuesday, April 15 at 4 P.M. ET – Standard BYOC & Fan Ticket Registration Opens

Returning for the second year, Fan Tickets allow attendees to participate in the Tabletop gaming area, tour the BYOC, sign up for tournaments and join in the fun over the weekend. Fan Ticket access to QuakeCon 2025 covers 8am – 1am Thursday – Saturday and 8am-3pm on Sunday.

