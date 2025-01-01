Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BCETracks, Raia Nova

Raia Nova Confirmed For February Steam Release Date

A new indie ARPG called Raia Nova is on the way to PC via Steam, as the developers confirmed the game will be released this February

Article Summary Raia Nova, a new indie ARPG, confirmed for February 18 release on Steam.

Experience innovative skill combinations and evolve powerful spells.

Embark on a journey to solve a mystery and battle unique bosses.

Choose from five characters, diverse skills, and expansive game modes.

Indie game developer and publisher BCETracks recently revealed the official release date for Raia Nova, as the game arrives in February. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an ARPG title in which you'll combine your skills and effects together to form powerful attacks and spells, evolving them over time to take out enemies before you. All while trying to figure out what had taken place after everyone's memories had been wiped. The game is set for release on February 18, but there's a free demo on Steam you can play now to tide you over.

Raia Nova

In this world, a great tournament was created by the sage Sagathu. But when a mysterious mind wipe spell causes fighting chaos and memory loss, you begin to see there is much more happening beneath the surface. The world seems full of strange happenings. Investigate the frozen fortress holding the power of the Breaker. Enter the terrifying dream world of Dhalia, the flower that draws blood. Face the greatest magic user alive beneath the spires of the Shining City.

Raia Nova is a challenging ARPG that lets you build and evolve your character as you progress. Destroy hordes of enemies with bombs, fireballs, earthquakes, ice beams, bubbles, magic daggers, plastic discs, crystal shards, plasma, and over 100 other abilities. Items often grant abilities, but you'll have to find them or improvise with whatever you have. Take on big bosses and develop your strategies against them. More than just fighting through levels, experience a variety of mission types and challenges.

Choose your character – Krin the Spellsword, Mothball the Magician, Basa the Gladiator, Dias the Thief, and Dweller the Warden

An Ultra skill for each character. Become invincible or rampage as a living statue.

A large character progression tree for each character, customize what they excel at, and add bonuses to abilities.

A multitude of skills and items with little restriction on how they can be combined or used.

Simple skills can be enhanced with many effects. Shoot a triple shot bullet that bounces off walls and causes the plague.

48+ levels across six regions of the world. Past the campaign, a challenging endgame.

Supports gamepad, click to move, and WSAD control types.

