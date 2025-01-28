Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Gaming Minds Studios, Railway Empire 2

Railway Empire 2 Reveals Brand-New Bella Italia DLC

Railway Empire 2 takes a trip to Ital as the developers have revealed the latest DLC, Bella Italia, bringing the rich history of the country

Explore Italy with Railway Empire 2's Bella Italia DLC, releasing February 25 and March 25 for Switch.

Travel from Rome to Milano with 8 new locomotives, including Mastodonte dei Giovi and Signorine FS Class 640 II.

Enjoy three unique scenarios set in the 1800s, tackling challenges from financial crises to family ventures.

Transport pasta, Grappa, and more with 22 new regional products, accompanied by 20 themed musical tracks.

Kalypso Media and Gaming Minds Studios revealed the latest addition to Railway Empire 2, as they're headed to Italy with the Bella Italia DLC. As the name suggests, you'll be going up and down the country forging new railways in some of the most scenic places Italy has to offer, forging new ways of transit during the mid-to-late 1800s. We have more info about the DLC below, as it will launch on February 25 for all platforms for $11 and will be included in the Nintendo Switch release when it drops on March 25.

Railway Empire 2 – Bella Italia

Travel the iconic Italian countryside from Rome and Sicily through Milano and the Tuscan landscapes in one of eight new Italian locomotives, including the Mastodonte dei Giovi and Signorine FS Class 640 II. Three fully voiced and unique, comprehensive scenarios spanning the second half of the 19th Century provide new challenges and varied approaches for even the most respected tycoon. Explore the Italian countryside in one inclusive map or tour the highly detailed smaller maps covering northern and southern Italy as you transport over 22 new regional Italian products, including White Marble, Grappa, and, of course, Pasta! All this can be enjoyed while listening to the 20 new themed musical tracks and jingles accompanying your journey into the sweet life of Italy.

