Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Operation Twin Shells

Ubisoft revealed the next season of content for Rainbow Six Siege, as Year Nine: Season 3 will be Operation Twin Shells

Ubisoft officially announced the next season of content for Rainbow Six Siege this afternoon, as Year 9: Season 3 will be Operation Twin Shells. The first thing you're getting is a new operator named Skopós, who they are claiming is from the Raven Shield era of the franchise, who was crippled in an operation to take out a bomb maker. Time has taken a toll on her, and she has returned with a new form of combat with two remote-controlled robots you can switch between. We have more details about the new Operation and changes coming to the new season, as the content will be released on September 10.

Rainbow Six Siege – Operation Twin Shells

Operation Twin Shells unveils game-changing new Defender Skopós and her V10 Pantheon Shells gadget. With her shells Talos and Colossus, two remotely operated robots, Skopós can quickly allocate offensive or defensive support to different areas of the map. While Skopós can only control one shell at a time, one acts as an Operator while the other functions as an Observation Tool, making her adept at gathering intel and providing support. Skopós is a two speed, two health Operator, and her loadout features the new PCX-33 assault rifle as a primary weapon and a P229 as a secondary weapon.

Year 9 Season 3 brings an exciting arrival to the competitive Rainbow Six Siege experience via the Siege Cup beta. Siege Cup is our most competitive playlist, where 5-player squads are placed in a skill-based ladder tournament to compete for rewards every two weeks. Additionally, players who participate in Siege Cup and Ranked playlists can earn Competitive Coins to redeem exclusive items every season. The Siege Cup beta will be available in Western Europe and North America on PC only, with the objective of testing servers and ensuring fair competition before launch. Register now at register.ubisoft.com/R6S- SiegeCupBeta for a chance to be one of the first to experience and provide valuable feedback for this exciting playlist.

Fair and strategic play remains a priority in Rainbow Six Siege, with significant security measure improvements. The Anti-Cheat Development Team continue to focus their efforts on testing and supporting new security updates—such as binary hardening and developing QB System expansions—that aim to disrupt cheat development and usage while making it difficult to introduce new cheats in the future. This is a long-term, ongoing investment where updates will be made more frequently to ensure that Rainbow Six Siege is played fairly. To read more about Player Protection, visit rainbow6.com/PlayerProtection- 13 .

With Operation Twin Shells comes the second part of Solis' balancing update and changes for Attacking Operators Nøkk and Dokkaebi. Now, Solis' SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor only detects electronic devices in central view. The scan for detected devices has also been replaced with the Overclock function, which has limited uses, cannot be turned off, and alerts nearby enemy Observation Tools of Solis' presence. In addition, changes have been made to Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb and Nøkk's Hel Presence Reduction gadgets to reflect player feedback.

Rainbow Six Siege continues to call back to its core tactical gameplay experience with new training and onboarding updates. With Versus AI 2.0, players can defend bomb sites against a team of trained AI Operators, providing a well-rounded training experience in addition to defending AI from Year 8 Season 4. This update will allow new and returning players to hone their skills in an accurate and challenging environment before jumping into competitive play. Other updates for this season include quality-of-life changes that bolster player experience. After Action Report 2.0 has been fully redesigned to provide a clear overview of the most valuable and relevant post-match information. Additionally, drones will receive a boost mechanic that increases navigation speed and improves players' ability to gather intel.v

