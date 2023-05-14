Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Year 8 Season 2: Operation Dread Factor Operation Dread Factor is the next season coming to Rainbow Six Siege as Ubisoft has some major changes on the way.

Ubisoft revealed new details to the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege release of Season 2 for Year 8, as Operation Dread Factor is on the way. The big addition to this season are a brand new operator named Fenrir from Sweden, who acts as a tactical defender with the new F-NATT Dread Mine gadget that unleashes a gas, temporarily limiting a plater's POV and disrupting attacks for a period of time. It isn't permanent, but it will make attackers vulnerable and unable to see everything clearly. The character themselves is a two speed, two health Operator, who comes with MP7 or a SASG-12 as a primary and a BAILIFF 410 as a secondary. The season also will provide a much-needed rework of the Consulate map and multiple gameplay updates, including a new Aiming Lane for the Shooting Range, and a new permanent arcade playlist, among other additions. We have the full dev notes below as the update goes into effect on May 30th, 2023.

"The map rework for Consulate completely rebuilds the experience for players, transforming all floors and sites to make it more balanced, complex, and rewarding to play. The changes to Attacker spawns aim to reduce frustration and increase safety, so there are fewer vulnerable locations outdoors and Attackers can more easily make it from the spawn location to the building. The reworked Consulate map brings variety with each Rainbow Six Siege match, inspiring players to develop new tactics to master their approach."

"New improvements to the Shooting Range make it the ultimate testing and training grounds for players with the introduction of a new Aiming Lane. This new lane allows you to master any weapon with customized training, including several target types, movement speeds, distances, and more. Also included in this update is a breakable wall, letting players test the destruction damage of different weapons. Year 8 Season 2 also brings a new permanent playlist letting players hop into Arcade modes for quick and unique matches whenever they prefer; returning game modes include Headshots Only, Snipers Only, Golden Gun, and Deathmatch. The new playlist will also introduce a new game mode called Free for All."

"Balancing updates arriving this season include a new gadget, the Observation Blocker. This intel denial gadget projects a digital barrier blocking the line of sight of opponent drones and Observation Tools so they cannot spot Operators and devices on the other side. This barrier is only visible from a drone or an Observation Tool and will not be visible to Operators. This season introduces the first part of balancing for Grim and aims to improve his gadget, the Kawan Hive Launcher: letting his Hives release their swarm charge faster and increasing the chance of it catching a nearby Defender. The swarms are now bigger and stay for a longer duration, but they track a Defender for less time after they step out of the swarm."

"Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Dread Factor adds new controller layouts with alternate inputs for shooting, crouching, and leaning to make Siege a more comfortable gaming experience for everyone. Also coming this season is Free Camera in Match Replay, allowing players to use a free camera while watching their replays and letting them view recorded footage and create content from any angle. In addition, Squad members can now let the Squad leader know when they are ready to play, letting them skip the remaining timer and begin matchmaking."