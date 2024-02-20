Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Ubisoft | Tagged: Rainbow Six SMOL

Rainbow Six SMOL HAs Been Released For Mobile

Ubisoft has takent he world of Rainbow Six and made it cute and cuddly as Rainbow Six SMOL is now available for iOS and Android.

Ubisoft dropped a new mobile game this week as players have the chance to play Rainbow Six SMOL on both iOS and Android. The game takes characters from the franchise and gives them a cartoonish look, as you'll raid places and save hostages while taking out the bad guys. The one catch to all of this: you need a Netflix membership to play the game. We have more info for you here as the game is now live.

Defuse bombs, free hostages, and crush enemies in this fast-paced rougelite shooter based on Tom Clancy's popular Rainbow Six franchise. Assemble the best squad to save the world of Smol! You've just joined Rainbow as a Recruit, and your mission is to kick the doors down and deal with cultists. Liberate the world of Smol from the mysterious threat that looms over it, and find a way to get your teammates back home.

To complete your missions, you can be stealthy and take down your targets with only a few bullets. Or you can use the full might of your squad to level entire buildings. The choice is yours — but either way, it'd be a shame not to take advantage of these gorgeously designed yet completely destructible environments. Engage In Squad-Based Tactical Awesomeness: You won't be alone on your journey, as you'll get to assemble unique squads of Rainbow Operators, each equipped with their own special abilities. Will you forge your way to the objective with Sledge, or recon your path around enemies and traps with Valkyrie? It's up to you to choose your team and play style.

You won't be alone on your journey, as you'll get to assemble unique squads of Rainbow Operators, each equipped with their own special abilities. Will you forge your way to the objective with Sledge, or recon your path around enemies and traps with Valkyrie? It's up to you to choose your team and play style. Unlock New Content: Go on Operations and complete objectives to unlock new operators, new gear and recruit classes, tactical patches, or the enigmatic Books of Power, and become an unstoppable force of pure tactical might. This game features tons of missions, hundreds of fearsome enemies, and an infinite number of disposable Recruits. Perfect for hours of fun and destruction.

