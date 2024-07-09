Posted in: Games, Rec Room, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo switch

Rec Room Launches Cross-Platform Expansion On Nintendo Switch

After many requests from the fans, Rec Room has launched a brand new cross-platform expansion over to the Nintendo Switch.

Article Summary Rec Room announces cross-platform expansion to Nintendo Switch.

Pre-register for the Switch version to receive a special red and blue headset.

Rec Room aims to connect players across all devices with free-to-play access.

CEO Nick Fajt highlights Nintendo's influence on Rec Room's community values.

Rec Room has announced a brand-new cross-platform expansion, as the game has finally come to the Nintendo Switch. The game hasn't launched just yet; today is basically the official announcement for the move, as they have not set an official date for it yet. After having fans request it for a while now, the setup looks to be pretty simple, as they will allow players to use their current account on the new platform with little transition needed. For those looking to pre-register the game for the Switch, they have created a landing page for you to register your game's account to the Switch. As a reward for doing so, they have added a special item in the form of a red and blue headset to match the Nintendo Switch's colors.

Rec Room on Nintendo Switch

With millions of active users on the Switch, Rec Room is set to bring a new level of social gaming to the platform. This launch marks another milestone in Rec Room's mission to provide a radically cross-platform, free-to-play experience for gamers worldwide. Rec Room has had more than 100 million lifetime users around the world creating, sharing, and playing games together. The game gives players a no-code, user-friendly way to make games with endless creative potential. The addition of the Nintendo Switch to this lineup underscores Rec Room's commitment to being accessible and enjoyable for players on any gaming device.

"Nintendo is the company that introduced me to video games decades ago; it's the company that's introducing my kids to gaming now. They've been an inspiration and role model to so many of us at Rec Room," said Nick Fajt, CEO of Rec Room. "We can't wait to bring Rec Room's fun, welcoming community and the boundless creativity of our creators to Nintendo Switch's massive player base."

