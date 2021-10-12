Red Bull Kumite Tournament Series Is Coming To Las Vegas

Red Bull Kumite revealed that they will be holding their next official tournament in Las Vegas featuring three fighting games. The event will be taking place from November 13th-14th at Caesars Palace as top contenders will be playing Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7, and Guilty Gear -Strive- for prize money and bragging rights. It will be one of the few national tournaments to come through Las Vegas since the pandemic, as up until now most of the casinos and arenas have been holding localized esports events. For those looking to attend, you will need to follow CDC guidelines as well as whatever requirements the organizers are setting up to participate. We have the complete details of how you can register to take part below.

For Red Bull Kumite Las Vegas, Red Bull is partnering with KMC Wheels and AOC, the global leader in gaming monitors, bringing exceptional visual clarity and ultra-high refresh rates to competitors (in person events only). Also, after a successful Red Bull Kumite London, ASTRO is back as the official headset and MixAmp partner of Red Bull Kumite Las Vegas. ASTRO has been supporting the FGC for over 10 years and has provided all 500+ LCQ competitors with new A10 Headsets to use and keep, in addition to providing MixAmps at every station so competitors can easily access audio. ASTRO products help competitors block out distractions, compete at peak performance and focus on the win.

Players looking to participate in Red Bull Kumite can sign up for Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) through the below steps or here. Every registrant for the onsite LCQs will receive a complimentary ASTRO A10 Headset, but all individuals who plan to participate will have to provide their own controller or fight stick. For eligibility, registration and full rules for the LCQs and the Finals, please visit this link.

Eligible Guilty Gear -Strive- players will be able to sign-up online (and view full rules) here for the US LCQ taking place, online, 2 weeks prior to the tournament, starting on October 23.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Tekken 7 players will be able to sign-up (and view full rules) here, with in-person LCQs starting on November 13.

Red Bull Kumite will be broadcasted in real-time during the livestream featuring event commentary, in-depth player interviews, behind-the-scenes content and much more. The fighting game community can view the event on Red Bull TV and the official Red Bull Twitch and Gaming YouTube channels.