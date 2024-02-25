Posted in: Bezier Games, Board Games, Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: The Search For UAPs

Renegade Game Studios Reveals The Search For UAPs

Renegade Game Studio has a new sci-fi board game on the way as The Search For UAPs will be coming out this August after Gen Con.

Article Summary Renegade Game Studios announces The Search For UAPs game, releasing August 2024.

Designed by Ted Alspach and co-published with Bézier Games, adding to the 'Search For...' series.

Use deduction to track Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena in an ever-changing game board.

Scott Gaeta of Renegade promises an engaging experience for fans of the deduction genre.

Renegade Game Studios has revealed a number of new titles on the way for 2024, one of them being a new sci-fi title called The Search For UAPs. This particular title has been designed by Ted Alspach, creator of Suburbia and Castles of Mad King Ludwig, as the game will be co-published with Bézier Games, The game will have you exploring the unknown as you attempt to discover what's out there and attempt to identify what comes by to visit our corner of the galaxy. We have more info about the game as its scheduled to released sometime in August 2024. We assume it will come out shortly after Gen Con.

The Search For UAPs

Over the past 100 years, there have been many sightings of unidentified flying objects. Using your deduction skills, you'll be tasked with tracking down these Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) to help the global scientific community gain a better understanding of the mysteries above. Deduction fans will enjoy new gameplay elements such as variable quantities of objects, analyzing satellites and major new twists, such as rotating orbits that result in continually changing placement and adjacency. Objects can be next to something, above it, below it, in the same quadrant from it, or even directly across from it. As the Earth rotates, the options continue to expand! Search for and take pictures of satellites, the International Space Station, or the Hubble Telescope to help you track down mysterious UAPs!

"We're thrilled to continue adding to the renowned 'Search For…' deduction game line," said Scott Gaeta, President & Publisher at Renegade Game Studios. "Ted Alspach's game design, coupled with our collaboration with Bezier Games, promises an experience that will live up to the quality players have come to expect from the 'Search For…' line, while captivating and challenging players in new and exciting ways."

