Residual Has Been Confirmed For Q3 2021 Release On PC & Consoles

Developer OrangePixel and publisher Apogee Entertainment confirmed today that Residual will be getting released in Q3 2021. This game caught our eye earlier in the year as you'll be running through a procedurally generated alien world that you've been stranded on. It's up to you, along with your snarky robot companion, to explore the planet and find a way home. The planet comes with several different issues depending on how things are generated, including a deadly ecosystem, roaming enemies, large pitfalls, and mysteries of a long-lost civilization you'll uncover from time to time. You can enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be coming out on PC and all three major consoles, both previous and next-gen.

Standing alone against a uniquely generated alien world, you play as the survivor of a crashed spaceship with the goal of escaping if at all possible. Explore a strange world within a forgotten galaxy and uncover ancient lore and mysteries hidden for centuries miles beneath the surface. Harvest food and find warmth to make it through the night. Unearth precious metals to craft sci-fi survival tools like teleporters and force fields. Dangerous storms threaten from above and the traps of a mysterious, long-lost species guard the labyrinth of caves below.

Yet through it all, Residual strives for an accessible experience anyone can enjoy. Solve light puzzles and think up creative, freeform solutions for avoiding confrontation. Choose a male, female, or non-binary protagonist and set forth with the snarky, humorous robot companion—the Personal Disaster Bot (a.k.a. Peedy-B)—as a guide who happens to think it's the star of this galactic story! No matter where the adventure goes, what the planet has in store, and which of over 3,000 plant and animal species appear… At the deepest layers of the planet, the secrets of what brought this uncharted galaxy to its knees await to be discovered.