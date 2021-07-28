RuneScape Launches Elder God Wars: The Nodon Front

Jagex has released the latest RuneScape update as the Elder God Wars expansion heads into a new chapter with The Nodon Front. The latest installment of this arc will bring those who chose to go to war right onto the frotnlines as you'll experience battles and chaos like you haven't seen in the game in a long time. We got more info below as this update is now live on PC and mobile devices.

Following the previous chapter of the Elder God Wars, in which players unearthed the lost city of Senntisten, Ariane's devastating premonition of war has come to pass. The Nodon Front sees PC and mobile players joining arms to battle against Elder God Jas' powerful army of Nodon Dragonkin as they lay siege to the city. Armed with powerful siege weapons, the Nodon Dragonkin and their arsenal are truly formidable, and they have a fierce hunger to diminish Senntisten's cathedral defences. Highly experienced players with a 92 Slayer skill, will need to rally together to destroy siege machines and push back the army's advances. Players with a 90+ Construction skill may also alter the tides of war by turning the Nodon's own weapons against them.

After fighting through the Nodon Dragonkin's Guards, Hunters, Artificers, and Engineers, players will face the army's general – Kerapac – in an epic showdown inside the Colosseum. Players will need to manipulate time to defeat Kerapac and his Elder God artefacts, and the bravest amongst all players can even take him on in a 'hard mode' variant. Luckily, players won't be completely on their own as the original God War generals – Zilyana, Nex, Kree'arra and K'ril – are there to help, and will provide players with temporary abilities to aid in this fearsome battle. All great battles have great rewards, and The Nodon Front is no different. If players manage to defeat Kerapac, they'll receive RuneScape's first ever Tier 95 weapon – The Staff of Armadyl – to wield in future quests, plus a whole range of cosmetic items.