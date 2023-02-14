Scars Above Releases Second Half Of Character Trailer Prime Matter releases the second half of a two-part "Making Of" trailer, showing off the protagonist for Scars Above.

Prime Matter and Mad Head Games released the second half of a two-part "Making Of" trailer for Scars Above, talking about the game's main character. Calling it a trailer is kind of a stretch, as you're getting over six minutes' worth of content where they talk about the creation of this person and everything she represents in the game. You also get a pretty decent look at all of the things this title has to offer. Enjoy the video before the game is released on February 28th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

"Scars Above is a challenging sci-fi third-person action-adventure shooter combining the rewarding feel of overcoming difficulty with a compelling and intricate story, set in a mysterious alien world to explore. Some things were not meant to be discovered… A colossal and enigmatic alien structure appears in Earth's orbit and stuns the entire world; humanity names it 'The Metahedron.' The Sentient Contact Assessment and Response team (SCAR) – consisting of scientists and engineers – is sent to investigate. Things don't go as planned, and the Metahedron hauls the team across space onto a mysterious extrasolar planet."

"Playing the role of Dr. Kate Ward – a SCAR member – who wakes up dazed, alone in a strange, hostile environment. Determined to survive, you set out to find your crew and unravel the mystery behind what's happened. Kate is an astronaut and a scientist – not a soldier – but she's resourceful and determined to do anything to survive. Use a combination of ranged weapons, devices, consumables, and melee attacks; you need to manage stamina as you run, dodge, exploit weak points and discover effective tactics to defeat your foes. Combine different elemental attacks to beat the odds and break through otherwise impassable obstacles. Craft different items and gadgets to aid you against the countless threats in this exoplanet."