SEGA Football Club Champions Releases New Launch Trailer

SEGA Football Club Champions has released a brand-new launch trailer today as the football title has been released for multiple platforms

Manage your own club or existing teams, nurture rising stars, and lead them to football greatness.

Features 5,000+ real player licenses from FIFPRO, J-League, K-League, and Manchester City F.C.

Enjoy Career Mode, online PvP Dream Team Mode, cross-platform play, and dynamic club management.

SEGA has a brand-new football/soccer title out this week, as they dropped a new trailer with the release of SEGA Football Club Champions. This is a new football management sim that will give you control over a number of aspects of the game, both on and off the field, with much of it powered by Football Manager. Enjoy the launch trailer and info from the team here as the game is available on PC via Steam, PlayStation, and mobile devices.

SEGA Football Club Champions

SEGA Football Club Champions is the newest installment in the beloved soccer club management simulation game from Japan "SakaTsuku" which has brought passion and strategy to the sports management simulation genre to fans for 30 years. In SEGA Football Club Champions, you become the manager of your own club and build your team from hometown heroes to global superstars or become a manager of an existing club and bring it to new heights. Recruit and nurture young rising players to become global stars, develop facilities and training programs to increase your player potential, and compete in your selected league and rise from the bottom to be the best. SEGA Football Club Champions is a complete club owner experience, from the decisions made by the General Manager's office all the way down to the coaches on the field. Your strategy will decide if you rise to the top… or are left behind.

This new free-to-play football club management sim title features licenses for over 5,000 real players from FIFPRO™, J-League, K-League, and Manchester City F.C.! SEGA Football Club Champions utilizes unique player data that is built by referencing the database from Football Manager™ and applying it to a new style of football club management sim genre. Players can dive into the Career Mode, which will allow them to manage a team, call the shots on the pitch, and strive to build the greatest club of all time. Or they can take on a brand new PvP challenge with Dream Team Mode, which will let them go head-to-head and cross-platform with players around the globe, featuring Event Matches, the Arena, Room Matches, and more!

