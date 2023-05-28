Seven Knights 2 Adds New Hero With Bullet Dancer Colt Netmarble has released a new hero into Seven Knights 2 with Bullet Dancer Colt, along with a number of events for you to take part in.

Netmarble has released a brand new character for Seven Knights 2, as players now have access to the new Legendary+ hero Bullet Dancer Colt. This particular addition is a Ranged type hero who is more of a gunslinger than a fighter, as they can avoid status effects as well as damage, while dealing their own in quick measure. When disabled, she removes debuffs, grants Stealth, and a Damage Immunity effect to herself. That's just for starters as her skills will give her extra Evade stats, and her Ultimate skill teleports her to the target and adds extra damage that ignores Defense. Along with her addition, the game has several new additions and events, which we have for you below.

Lucky & Punky! Seven Knights 2 Check-in event (May 24 – June 14)

For 14 days, players can obtain rewards for checking in from May 24 through June 14. Rewards include Punky Star Coins, Pet Summon Tickets, Rubies(x1500), Pet Step Up Summon Tickets, and more.

Lucky & Punky Event Coin Shop (May 24 – June 14)

Players can exchange Punky Star Coins obtained through various missions and the Lucky&Punky! Check-in event for multiple rewards at the event exchange shop. Rewards include Pet Fragment Chest+, Light Crystal Shards, Legendary+ Armor Selection Tickets, Mythic Upgrade Stones, and more.

Dance with Colt, Shoot & Loot (May 24 – June 7)

Players can acquire rewards from the Display Board with Lucky Star Bullets which are obtained from different missions. Rewards include Mythic Upgrade Stones, Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragments, Pet Fragment Chest+, Light Crystal, Punky Star Coins, and more.

Lucky & Punky! Summon with Colt Event (May 24 – June 21)

Those who summon anything at the summon shop can get Punky Pet Coins in accordance with the accumulated number of summons. Players can get various rewards based on their acquired coins. This event will be especially useful to players in need of pets, as Legendary+ Pet summon items are available as rewards. Rewards include Pet Step Up Summon Tickets, Rubies, Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher Fragments, Colt's Punky Chests, and more.

