Seven Knights Idle Adventure Releases New Overlord Collab

Seven Knights Idle Adventure has a brand-new collaboration event out now, as characters from the series are now a part of the game

Article Summary Discover the new Overlord collaboration in Seven Knights Idle Adventure with iconic characters and events.

Embark on Overlord's thrilling journey with Ainz, Albedo, and Shalltear as new Legendary heroes in the game.

Join the Overlord Challenger Pass and Special Check-In Event for exclusive rewards till January 1, 2025.

Challenge the Overlord Collab Event Dungeon for epic battles and earn unique prizes like Shalltear's costume.

Netmarble has launched a new event in Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as the game has a new collaboration with the anime series Overlord. This is about as basic of a crossover as it gets, as the characters have been added to the game, along with a few events behind it, but it also feels like a couple of the crossovers they've done in the past. We're not calling them lazy, but this is very paint-by-numbers what the team has done in the past, just with a new cosmetic on top of it. We have more info below as the content will be live for the next few weeks.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure x Overlord

Set in the year 2138, Overlord centers on the Dive Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game Yggdrasil. It has caused a huge boom and is about to end its service. Among its many players, Momonga was once a proud leader of a guild that thrived in the game's heyday and quietly awaits the final moments in solitude. However, when the shutdown time arrives, Momonga discovers that he is unable to log out and that NPCs suddenly begin to develop personalities and minds of their own. Beyond his guild, a never-before-seen world appears. He used to be a lonely, unremarkable gamer in the real world and now finds himself transformed into the most powerful sorcerer – a skeletal overlord. The ruler of death who owns the whole world in his hands, and this is where he shines! As part of this update, three new Legendary heroes from Overlord, including Ainz, Albedo, and Shalltear, as well as a collab pet Hamusuke have been added to Seven Knights Idle Adventure.

Players can also experience several events in celebration of the latest update. The Overlord Challenger Pass runs through January 1, 2025, offering players a chance to acquire the collab heroes, Albedo and Shalltear. The Overlord Special Check-In Event will also run during the same period where players can earn Ainz, Albedo, Shalltear, an Overlord Hero Summon Ticket, an Overlord Hero Selection Ticket and more simply by logging into the game during the collaboration period. Additionally, the Overlord Collab Event dungeon has been introduced that is set on the plains of the Re-Estize Kingdom featured in the animation. Players will challenge the dungeon Boss Azuth Aindra who is the leader of Red Drop. By clearing the dungeon, players can receive event currency which can be used to obtain Overlord Hero Summon Ticket, the collab pet Hamusuke, and Shalltear's costume 'The Bloody Valkyrie.'

