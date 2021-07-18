Several AAA Devs Form New Studio Called Timbre Games

Pipeworks Studios and Sumo Group announced this week that with the help of several AAA developers, they have formed Timbre Games. The company has picked up several former AAA devs who have a ton of experience to head this new studio, including Joe Nickolls, formerly VP and GM of Maxis. Along with Timbre co-founders Zoë Curnoe and Geoff Coates, both whom have deep ties to the Vancouver game development community. No word yet on what projects they will be working on first, mainly the studio seems to be establishing themselves before diving into something. We got quotes from everyone about the new studio and what they're hoping to do as we wait to find out what they'll end up doing.

"We couldn't be more thrilled that Timbre Games is the first of our new studios," said Lindsay Gupton, CEO, Pipeworks Studios. "We're inspired by the team's vision and confident they will not only create truly fun games but do so in an inclusive environment where voices are heard and employees thrive."

"With Timbre, we wanted to build a studio from the ground up with a focus on diversity, transparency, community involvement in game development, and a sustainable, fun workplace culture," Nickolls said. "Those priorities are shared by Pipeworks so it was a natural fit from the start. We're going to make great games right across Canada, fully embracing remote work and a hybrid studio approach."

"Having the community be a part of the process is something we feel is very important to how we approach development. This will allow us to pivot early and make a better game in the end," explained Curnoe.

"We want people to suggest things even if it's not their area of responsibility. A truly collaborative team where there is a lot of trust," said Coates.