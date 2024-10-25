Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mimimi Games, Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice

Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice Gets December Console Release Date

Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice will be released for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles three years exasctly after the PC version

Article Summary Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice hits consoles on December 6, three years after its PC release.

Enjoy all game updates and improvements with the new console version.

Follow Aiko, a master of disguise, in a gripping stealth strategy tale set in Edo-period Japan.

Team up with assassins Hayato, Mugen, Yuki, and Takuma for strategic gameplay.

Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice has been given a proper release date for consoles, as the game arrives the first week of December. Daedalic Entertainment and Mimimi Games revealed this week that the game will arrive for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles on December 6, exactly three years to the date when this standalone expansion for Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun was released on PC. As you might suspect, this comes with everything released for the game to date, including all patches and improvements. Along with the news came a new trailer, which we have for you to check out here.

Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice

Set in Japan around the early Edo period, Aiko's Choice is a stealth strategy game that takes place within the story of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The expansion focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha. Although Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind her, Aiko's former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her deadly companions she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past.

In the style of the main game, you take control of five skillful assassins, including Aiko, to sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Aiko's companions are just as deadly as her: Hayato is an agile ninja, who clears the way silently with his sword and shuriken. The mighty samurai Mugen prefers a more powerful approach and can defeat multiple foes at once. Yuki is a young thief, who places traps and decoys enemies towards their deadly fate. The wise marksman Takuma, however, relies on his sniper rifle and distracts enemies with his loyal pet companion Kuma.

