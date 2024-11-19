Posted in: Games, Skull & Bones, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Skull & Bones

Skull & Bones Releases New Season Called Shadows of the Deep

Avast ye mateys playing Skull & Bones, the team has a new update out today, as Season 4: Shadows of the Deep has gone live

Ubisoft has released a free update for Skull & Bones today, which includes the launch of Season 4: Shadows of the Deep. As you can see from the imagery below, you're going to come across some of the scarier parts of the pirate trade in this world. The season will focus on you fighting against the deathly fleets of Vikram Rajan as you attempt to overcome their horde of spectral terrors. You'll also get a new ship, new weapons, a new game mode, a new difficulty level, and more. We have the dev notes below and the latest trailer above, as the content is now live.

Skull & Bones – Season 4: Shadows of the Deep

Sea Lord – Vikram Rajan has invaded the seas on the long-lost Schaduw, threatening your hold on the Indian Ocean. Vikram is driven by anger, particularly against the Dutch Merchant Company and its Commodore Jonas "Wolf Hunter" Vanderkill.

– Vikram Rajan has invaded the seas on the long-lost Schaduw, threatening your hold on the Indian Ocean. Vikram is driven by anger, particularly against the Dutch Merchant Company and its Commodore Jonas "Wolf Hunter" Vanderkill. New Ship & Weapons – Players will be able to acquire a new ship – the Garuda – that deals optimal damage at long range and specializes in Piercing weapons. Unique new weapons, including the Soulshield Springloader, which creates a dome of Soul Magic to protect your allies, and the Gatling Gun, will be incorporated into the game.

– Players will be able to acquire a new ship – the Garuda – that deals optimal damage at long range and specializes in Piercing weapons. Unique new weapons, including the Soulshield Springloader, which creates a dome of Soul Magic to protect your allies, and the Gatling Gun, will be incorporated into the game. New Difficulty – Skull and Bones Season 4 is implementing a Mythic difficulty tier. In the Mythic tier, players will take on seasonal bosses who have modified combat, such as increased rate of fire, enhanced damage, increased movement speed, and more.

– Skull and Bones Season 4 is implementing a Mythic difficulty tier. In the Mythic tier, players will take on seasonal bosses who have modified combat, such as increased rate of fire, enhanced damage, increased movement speed, and more. Time-Limited Events – The Azure Solstice limited-time event will see the Azure Fleet invade the Indian Ocean. Defeating them will reward players with a Life-Stealing Long Gun. During the event, players will also be able to give Winter Gifts to various NPCs in return for reward chests. Megalodons will take over the seas during the Enter the Nian event, culminating in an elite boss warship that will require teamwork to take down.

– The Azure Solstice limited-time event will see the Azure Fleet invade the Indian Ocean. Defeating them will reward players with a Life-Stealing Long Gun. During the event, players will also be able to give Winter Gifts to various NPCs in return for reward chests. Megalodons will take over the seas during the Enter the Nian event, culminating in an elite boss warship that will require teamwork to take down. New Game Mode and threats – In the new Ghost Ship Defense mode, players will have to protect their owned manufactories from a ghostly assailant looking to take over your Helm operations. Additionally, Vikram has raised two sea monsters from the dead, the Tylosaurus and the Megalodon, and they are looking to take their revenge.

