Slime 3K Has Been Confirmed For Release On Halloween

After being in Early Access for nearly a year, tinyBuild Games confirmed that Slime 3K will release Version 1.0 on Halloween!

Article Summary Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot releases Version 1.0 on Halloween 2024 for PC and major consoles.

Navigate a post-apocalyptic world as a gelatinous monster, battling unique enemies and obstacles.

Collect interactive objects, unlock new content, and experiment with playstyles for alternate victories.

Enjoy a blend of retro pixel art and futuristic elements with an electronic soundtrack enhancing the game’s tone.

Indie game developer Konfa Games and publisher tinyBuild Games confirmed this week that Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot would be released on Halloween 2024. The game has been in Early Access for almost a year, giving players a chance to experience a limited form of the title while they updated it. Now, we'll be getting the full version on October 31, 2024, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above!

Slime 3K

In an attempt to mass produce artificial pink humans, evil artificial intelligence d'Spot's gooey formula accidentally mutates, becoming self-aware. Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble, the now-intelligent slime jelly sets off on an indiscriminate warpath. Its grotesque form and insatiable appetite make the oozing entity a force to be reckoned with. Navigate through a familiar post-apocalyptic labyrinth as a gelatinous death machine, encountering a variety of challenges and obstacles. The tables have turned: battle previously led bare-bottom soldiers with spliced DNA and unique abilities, as well as d'Spot's original cast of cyborgs, demons, and other unholy abominations. Make calculated decisions, stacking the right abilities and equipment to craft the perfect synergistic build.

Collect many interactive objects along the way, including sewer grates for quick movement, anomaly traps to prep humans for consumption, and Tesla amplifiers granting electric abilities. Constantly unlock new content between sessions and experiment with different playstyles to find alternative paths to victory. Sludge through a visually striking, distinctive world, blending a retro pixel aesthetic with futuristic elements. Wrench havoc in a sleek, polished setting featuring clean lines and a muted color palette emphasizing the bleakness of the world under dSpot's rule. Grimace at the slimy sound effects while bopping the slime's head(??) to an electronic soundtrack that adds to the game's futuristic tone. Gear up and get ready to take on d'Spot and his minions in this epic battle.

