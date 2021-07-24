Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Receives Major Free Update

CI Games announced this week they have released a brand new major update into Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 for free. The brand new content is called "Butcher's Banquet", and if that name doesn't send chills down your spine when looking for other snipers, then the new region will. You're getting an all-new expansive region in a desert-like area, which comes with oases and waterfalls and… mysterious temples? You're here to seek out a very specific target in Mahmoud Zarza… aka "The Butcher", as you'll need to put an end to whatever he's got planned. We have more info on the update below and the latest trailer showing off what you'll be encountering.

Featuring an all-new expansive region, 'Butcher's Banquet' takes place in a stunning desert-like area, complete with luscious oases, dramatic waterfalls, and mysterious temples. And whilst it might be especially picturesque, make no mistake – it's certainly no holiday destination. Following the recent turmoil in Kuamar – the setting of SGW Contracts 2's main campaign – new threats have been allowed to surface, the most dangerous of which is Mahmoud Zarza… aka 'The Butcher'.

The new Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 expansion builds on all the elements players loved about the base game, including the 1000m+ extreme-range sniping, next-gen graphics, more intelligent NPCs, and the most lethal array of weapons yet. The challenging sniper game is set in Kuamar, a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Players take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, and are tasked with toppling a brutal dictatorship by completing a series of replayable missions that can be approached in a number of ways. SGW Contracts 2 features large-scale sandbox maps, a variety of side missions and objectives, realistic weapons and gadgets, and a range of unlockable skills and equipment.