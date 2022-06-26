Sonic Origins Developer Publicly Addresses Flaws In The Game

A number of people have been voicing their disapproval of Sonic Origins over the past few days, prompting a dev to speak out on the issue. In case you haven't been checking out the feedback on social media, there's been a great pushback from gamers over the quality of the latest retro-entry to the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise, criticizing everything from the gameplay to the amount of content to how the game looks compared to other entries. This prompted a response from developer Simon "Stealth" Thomley, who works at Headcannon, which is the studio that made Sonic Mania and also worked on this latest game.

Thomley took to Twitter to address many of the issues, and in no uncertain terms conveyed that the studio was unhappy with the final product. Citing time crunch, being restricted from implementing fixes, and also alluding to the fact that SEGA put in their own content after the team turned in their final version, contributing to the issues that were not a part of the game they originally created. Here's some snippets from his post, which you can read below.

Regarding Origins, we were outsiders creating a separate project that was then wrangled into something entirely different. We knew going in that there would be a major time crunch and we worked ourselves into the ground to meet it just so this would even be made and released Again, I can take responsibility for my and my team's mistakes, and there were some. Some actual mistakes, some overlooking, some rushjobs, some stuff we noticed but weren't allowed to correct near the end. It's absolutely not perfect and some of it is from us. It's complicated. I'm extremely proud of my team for their performance under such pressure, but every one of us is very unhappy about the state of Origins and even the Sonic 3 component. We weren't too thrilled about its pre-submission state either but a lot was beyond our control. We asked to do major fixes near submission but weren't allowed due to submission and approval rules. We asked about delays early and repeatedly but were told they weren't possible. We offered to come back for post-release fixes and updates- we do not yet know if this is happening We want these problems to be addressed. We provided a ton of feedback during and after development for both Origins and its Sonic 3 integration. We've done a good chunk of work after our work term was over to fix things, support Sega, and to prepare for future updates.

This is frustrating. I won't lie and say that there weren't issues in what we gave to Sega, but what is in Origins is also not what we turned in. Integration introduced some wild bugs that conventional logic would have one believe were our responsibility- a lot of them aren't. — Stealth (@HCStealth) June 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

SEGA has yet to address the situation, but if what we're reading is the truth, we hope they go back to the team and allow them to create a patch or two that fixes the game. It would be a shame to see Sonic Origins be filed away as yet another Sonic title that came up short due to a long list of problems.