Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Symphony

Sonic Symphony Announces Multiple New Concert Dates

SEGA has announced multiple new dates for the Sonic Symphony due to having sold out dates and overwhelming demand for new shows.

Article Summary SEGA expands Sonic Symphony World Tour with seven new North American dates.

Tickets now on sale, featuring a blend of symphony orchestra and rock band.

Iconic Sonic franchise music celebrated over three decades on tour.

Special guest appearances, including composers Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani.

SEGA has revealed multiple new dates for the Sonic Symphony World Tour, due in part to overwhelming demand for more and having shows sold out. Seven new dates have been added to North America, including San Diego, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and New York. We have the full rundown of all the dates for you here as tickets for these shows are now on sale.

Complete with both a symphony orchestra and a rock band, Sonic Symphony is an immersive concert experience celebrating over three decades of music from SEGA's iconic Sonic franchise. Sonic Symphony's world tour spans a variety of genres – from symphonic reimaginings of classic Sonic tracks to the rockin' beats of modern titles, Sonic Symphony covers it all. This is an opportunity for fans to belt out the lyrics to a selection of musical highlights as they watch their favorite Sonic moments come to life on the big screen. Sonic Symphony isn't just a concert – it's a party! Co-produced by SEGA and soundtrec, and presented worldwide by MGP Live, the Sonic Symphony World Tour has already seen appearances by renowned composers from the Sonic franchise, Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani. The audience can anticipate further special guest appearances from the Sonic family at upcoming shows.

Dec 15, 2023: San Antonio, Majestic Theatre

Dec 29, 2023: Atlanta, Cobb Energy P.A.C. (SOLD OUT)

Jan 05, 2024: Seattle, Paramount Theatre

Jan 06, 2024: San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall

Jan 20, 2024: Washington DC, Warner Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jan 27, 2024: Kansas City, Kansas City Music Hall

Feb 11, 2024: Tokyo, LINE CUBE SHIBUYA

Feb 17, 2024: Toronto, Meridian Hall

Mar 24, 2024: Montreal, Wilfrid-Pelletier Theatre

Mar 29, 2024: Portland, Schnitzer Auditorium

Apr 6th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

Apr 7th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

Apr 20th, 2024: Cleveland, Playhouse Square (NEW DATE)

June 2, 2024: Paris, Le Grand Rex

June 8,2024: New York United Palace (NEW DATE)

June 15, 2024: Phoenix, Symphony Hall (NEW DATE)

June 16, 2024: Salt Lake City, Abravanel Hall (NEW DATE)

June 22, 2024: Minneapolis, Orpheum Theatre (NEW DATE)

June 29, 2024: Greensboro, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (NEW DATE)

July 27, 2024: San Diego, Civic Centre (NEW DATE)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!