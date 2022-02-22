Sony Reveals The New PlayStation VR2 Headset & Controllers

Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a surprise reveal today as they showed off the brand new PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers. The reveal came on the PlayStation Blog where the team gave a preview of what the setup will look like. Gone are the glowsticks and in with hat looks like a slightly different version of the Oculus 2 controllers. The headset looks less bulky, however, it still utilizes a full ring around the head as opposed to straps. The unit is hard-wired, but it appears the microphone option has been removed. Not sure if that means it's built into the headset or simply changed positioning, but we're all for the former if it's real. We have a snippet of what they discussed about the system below as we now wait for a proper release date.

The design of the PS VR2 headset was also inspired by the look of the PS5 family of products. When our design team created the PS5 console, they also had the next generation VR headset in mind so you'll notice some similarities in the look and feel. The PS5 console has flat edges as it is meant to be displayed on a flat surface, while there was more emphasis on adding roundness to the design of PS VR2 headset since it is meant to have constant human contact, similar to the rounded edges of the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset.

Our goal is to create a headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller. That's why we paid very close attention to the ergonomics of the headset and conducted extensive testing to ensure a comfortable feel for a variety of head sizes. We already had a lot of positive feedback on the ergonomics of the first PS VR headset by carefully balancing the headset weight and having a simple headband that can be adjustable, so we kept the same concept for the PS VR2 headset. Other features such as the headset's adjustable scope that places the scope area closer or further away from the face and placement of the stereo headphone jack also remain the same, so players will be familiar with it.