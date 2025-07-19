Posted in: Conventions, Digital Extremes, Events, Games, Soulframe, Video Games | Tagged: TennoCon 2025

Soulframe Reveals More Details & Gameplay During TennoCon 2025

We got a far better look at Soulframe during TennoCon 2025 this weekend, showing off gameplay, character creation, bosses, and more

Article Summary New gameplay reveals showcase Bromius boss fight and Wazzard of Wastes mini-boss in Soulframe.

All players can secure early access and reserve an Envoy name ahead of Soulframe's public launch.

Character customization expands with eight unique hairstyles and new personalization options teased.

The skill system offers tailored combat progression with a mix of melee, ranged, and support builds.

Digital Extremes is in the middle of TennoCon 2025 today, and as part of the festivities, they revealed a ton of info about Soulframe, along with some gameplay. The team showed off some of the artwork for the title, as well as a section of the game where we get to see the Bromius Omen Beast boss fight, and a new enemy named Wazzard of Wastes, who resides in the Neath'uns underbelly. We also got a good look at character customization options as they are encouraging people to go make a character ahead of the game's launch. You can read more from the devs below and check out the full livestream video at the bottom.

Soulframe Reveals During TennoCon 2025

Soulframe Access For All: Digital Extremes invites all players interested in the game to join its growing community. Create an account on the website by July 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET to secure an Envoy name and explore all the content and adventures Soulframe Preludes currently has to offer. Players can continue to access Soulframe Preludes until the game's full public launch. Once the open sign-up window has closed, players may still sign up, but will wait in the sign-up queue until additional access is available.

Digital Extremes invites all players interested in the game to join its growing community. Create an account on the website by July 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET to secure an Envoy name and explore all the content and adventures Soulframe Preludes currently has to offer. Players can continue to access Soulframe Preludes until the game's full public launch. Once the open sign-up window has closed, players may still sign up, but will wait in the sign-up queue until additional access is available. New Enemy – Wazzard of Wastes: Seek out the source of the rot within the heart of the Galvinar swamp, the Wazzard of Wastes. Today's gameplay demo showcased this magical mini-boss with a fresh look at Magick-focused combat, featuring a fresh parry feature capable of reflecting projectiles back at the tainted thaumaturge.

Seek out the source of the rot within the heart of the Galvinar swamp, the Wazzard of Wastes. Today's gameplay demo showcased this magical mini-boss with a fresh look at Magick-focused combat, featuring a fresh parry feature capable of reflecting projectiles back at the tainted thaumaturge. Bromius Boss Fight / Neath'uns Environment: After its initial tease, TennoCon attendees and viewers were treated to the next Omen Beast boss fight: Bromius. Explore the Neath'uns underground full of corrupted Sproutfolk and environmental puzzles hindering the rehabilitation of the mutated three-headed Bromius from sinister whispers within the dark, tainted sap.

After its initial tease, TennoCon attendees and viewers were treated to the next Omen Beast boss fight: Bromius. Explore the Neath'uns underground full of corrupted Sproutfolk and environmental puzzles hindering the rehabilitation of the mutated three-headed Bromius from sinister whispers within the dark, tainted sap. Character Hair Customization: The first set of hairstyles available for players to customize their Envoy was showcased by the development team. Eight different hairstyle cosmetics are in production, with additional customizations for Envoys to emblazon themselves still to come.

The first set of hairstyles available for players to customize their Envoy was showcased by the development team. Eight different hairstyle cosmetics are in production, with additional customizations for Envoys to emblazon themselves still to come. Customized Combat Progression: Inspired by historical medieval martial arts manuals, the Soulframe team shared a stylistic and customizable approach to skill progression and combat techniques to suit individual playstyle preferences. Viable offensive and defensive build options can be mixed and matched from close-range melee focused on creating space with dodges, ranged damage that can close the gap with timed parries, to more supportive roles, and other combinations. This progression approach allows individuals to tailor their Envoy's strengths to their preferred playstyle and becomes additive to situational party composition makeups when playing with others cooperatively across a variety of encounters.

