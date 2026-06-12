Posted in: DC Comics, Games, Justice League, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: justice league unlimited, Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game, TTRPG

Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game Drops Free Quickstart

Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game has been given a free Quickstart system to get people familiar with the game

Article Summary Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game gets a free 56-page Quickstart PDF ahead of its July Gamefound campaign.

The Justice League RPG Quickstart introduces superhero mechanics, character creation, evolving powers, and the Crisis Die.

Set after Absolute Power, players join the new Justice League from the Watchtower and build original DC heroes.

The Quickstart includes a starter adventure with Cyborg Superman and Parasite, plus combat, rescue, and interlude scenes.

D20 Culture is preemptively getting people into the new Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game before they start crowdfunding it with an all-new Quickstart system via DriveThruRPG. This is a totally free 56-page PDF that will give players the bare bones necessities they need to figure out the game. This includes cinematic superhero mechanics, a character creation system, evolving powers, and the "Crisis Die" feature, as well as a starting adventure featuring Cyborg Superman and Parasite. You can find out more about the game here as they are going the crowdfunding route with a campaign set to run this July.

Seek Justice With Your Friends in Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game

Set in a universe influenced by Amanda Waller's actions in the DC comic book series Absolute Power, the 'Unlimited' Justice League's organization operates from a new satellite called the Watchtower, welcoming all heroes to join its ranks. Character creation is a core aspect of the game, as players will have complete freedom to bring their own vision of a hero to life with a vast array of races and philosophies. From Amazons to Kryptonians, Meta-Humans and Cyber Constructs, players can craft backstories to define their motivations and approaches to conflict. They can become the Champion of Tomorrow, who inspires hope, the Dark Knight who wields fear as a weapon from the shadows, and many, many more hero archetypes to build from.

In Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game, being a hero goes beyond simply defeating villains. The narrative delves into the profound responsibility of bearing this mantle. In the beginning, players will answer five fundamental questions, the League's "Tacit Clauses," which define each character's moral code. D20 Culture has designed the game's system as a tool to facilitate the creation of heroic sagas, fostering interpretation and collaboration between players and the 'Editor' running the game, as players narrate their heroes' deeds.

Using Ascension Points (PAX), players will be able to customize their Attributes (Potency, Agility, Mind, etc.) and purchase powers which will evolve over time eventually allowing them to wield magic on a planetary scale. Powers can take many forms including Super Strength, Flight, Speed Force, Magic, Telepathy, and technological Exoskeletons, Lantern Rings to name just a few. The game will then unfold in a series of dynamic scenes featuring:

Combat Scenes: Fast-paced and cinematic threats ranging from street-level henchmen to apocalyptic forces.

Fast-paced and cinematic threats ranging from street-level henchmen to apocalyptic forces. Saving Scenes: Time-sensitive missions to rescue innocent people from different disasters.

Time-sensitive missions to rescue innocent people from different disasters. Interlude Moments: Quiet moments that allow players to delve deeper into their hero's personality, interact with allies outside the battlefield, progress in personal arcs, and recover for their next crisis.

Quiet moments that allow players to delve deeper into their hero's personality, interact with allies outside the battlefield, progress in personal arcs, and recover for their next crisis. The Crisis Die: Activating the Crisis Die unleashes catastrophic events that alter history's course, such as an unforeseen alien invasion, the loss of powers, or the arrival of a time traveler.

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